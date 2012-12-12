Buy Smarter: The Adorama Learning Center Publishes 65 Free Informative Buying Guides To Help Digital Photography and Consumer Electronics Shoppers Make Smart Holiday Gift-Giving Decisions

December 12, 2012 — The Adorama Learning Center has just published 65 free buying guides, covering a wide range of photography and consumer electronics products, to provide customers with helpful information that will let them choose the best products for their needs and budget – ’Tis the Time for Buying Guides.



“Our buying guides are an integral part of the Adorama Learning Center’s mission to provide Adorama customers with unbiased information that will help them purchase products that they will be satisfied with,” notes Adorama Learning Center editor Mason Resnick. “The variety of guides ranges from simple gear for snapshooters to accessory gear guides aimed at professional photographers, as well as a wide-ranging mix of video, home theater, computer, and printer guides.”



Camera buying guides include top Compact Digital Cameras, Mirrorless Interchangeable-Lens Compacts, ideal cameras for low-light photography, and DSLRs. Other photography guides include suggested sports and macro photography kits, all-in-one lenses for DSLRs, and accessory guides for gifts costing $100 or less, or $100-250. There are also recommendations for top camera bags, eBay photography, still-life tents, tripods for travelers, and accessories every wedding photographer should bring along.



For videographers, there are guides to the best DSLRs for video, must-have video accessories, guides to pocket-sized high-definition camcorders designed to capture point-of-view action, and a guide to microphones for video.



Consumer electronics guides include home theater systems, affordable digital projectors, and 3D flat screen TVs. There are guides to help consumers choose accessories for their smart phones, plus tablet, netbook, and laptop computers, as well as guides to optics and telescopes. Want to do bird photography in your backyard? Interested in exploring the cosmos with a telescope? It’s all in there.



For a complete list of all holiday buying guides published by the Adorama Learning Center, visit the Adorama website — ’Tis the Time for Buying Guides.



The Adorama Learning Center is an online resource for photographers, videographers and consumer electronics fans and a free informational service provided by Adorama Camera, one of the largest photography and video retailers in the United States. Adorama has built a reputation among professional and amateur photographers and videographers for its outstanding customer service and support before, during, and after the sale. With the recent addition of consumer electronics and small/home office products, the extensive Adorama Rental Center and high-quality printing lab AdoramaPix, Adorama has become much more than a camera store.



For further information contact: Mason Resnick, mresnick@adorama.com.



