Channel 5 Russia Modernizes News Production with Orad Solutions

December 12, 2012 –Oradis pleased to announce that Russian broadcasterChannel 5 has completed a significant upgrade of its on-air broadcast graphics infrastructure, using Orad’s enterprise graphics solutions. The new Orad-driven graphics production workflow, which will be used for the broadcaster’s independent news channel, consists of thePowerWall video wall solution with interactive graphics and RealSet augmented reality with Xync infrared camera tracking and news graphics. The state-of-the-art installation garnered the attention of the broadcast community, collecting the prestigious TKT 2012 Production Facility of the Year award during the industry’s popular IBC event held in Amsterdam in September 2012.



The landmark installation features Russia’s largest PowerWall video wall installation with 72 high-quality Christie screen displays offering interactive graphics thanks to Orad’s integration with RadarTouch. Orad’s Maestro enterprise news graphic suite integrates with Dalet News Suite, facilitating all of Channel 5’s graphic needs including ingest, authoring, managing, distribution, playout and archiving.



Aleksey Sokolov, Television Technical Center’s director of Channel 5, says: “Upgrading our News Production infrastructure was a very important undertaking, and it was crucial to find a partner who we could rely on 100% for both quality on-air graphics and reliable systems.”



Channel 5 is producing hourly news programs and its popular Seychas (Now), Scene of the Accident, and The Chief programs under the new Orad graphics-driven workflow.



