Facilis Unveils New Shared Storage and Asset Tracking Products at NAB 2015

At NAB 2015, Facilis (booth SL8811), a leading international supplier of cost-effective, high performance shared storage systems and dynamic workflow solutions for the film, broadcast and AV markets, announces new offerings for both high-end and budget conscious facilities, along with an all-new tracking product that combines search, management and access to project assets in a simple interface.

The TerraBlock 24D /HA Hybrid Array includes a drive group of 8 SSDs for ultra-high performance, alongside a larger drive group of traditional 4TB SATA drives for 72TB combined capacity. Since TerraBlock is a virtual volume system, facility administrators can create unique volume configurations that make the best use of the capacity and scalability of HDDs, and the consistency of speed and bandwidth inherent in SSDs. Performance derived from the SSD group can power multi-stream uncompressed 4K workloads, while the 16 drive group delivers the collaborative experience for compressed HD editorial and content creation workflows.

The new TerraBlock 8D is an 8-drive, 16TB turnkey content creation system. Like Facilis’ larger servers, this 2U rack mountable server combines the Facilis Shared File System with virtual volume workflow and performance. The 8D includes Gigabit Ethernet connectivity and can be upgraded to support Fibre Channel and 10GigE connections, making it very attractive for facilities looking for a cost effective way to use existing Fibre Channel networking. The TerraBlock 8D retails for less than $10K.

The Facilis FastTracker is a comprehensive application for cataloging, searching and viewing many media types within the Facilis TerraBlock Shared Storage System, including all major QuickTime, MP4 and MXF codecs, along with DPX and TARGA image sequences, to name a few. This easy-to-use system includes custom metadata tagging, catalog user permissions, “Boolean” search capability and incremental indexing functionality. With no browser-based dependencies, this application is the fastest way to find clips, view them, and bring them into a project.



“Our customers have been asking for a system capable of concurrent editorial and finishing workflows, an easy way to track the terabytes of media they use, and an entry-level system for deploying in smaller workgroups,” commented James McKenna, VP of Marketing at Facilis, “Our new products are direct responses to these requests, and will help our customers be prepared for the changing landscape of post-production.”

Visitors to the Facilis booth will also be able to see TerraBlock software Version 6.5 that includes new scalability features for volumes and workgroups. Interoperability with third party applications has been further improved along with performance enhancements for resolution independent workflows. Features include:

Cascading Volumes enable seamless expansion of storage capacity among multiple drive groups and servers, all without moving or copying data.

Windows Growing File Support helps our customers incorporate capture and encode automations, along with popular edit-during-ingest workflows on Windows as well as OSX.

Increased User Count up to 250 connected multi-platform users with no per-seat fees through the Facilis Shared File System.

Product Availability

The TerraBlock 24D/HA, TerraBlock 8D, Facilis FastTracker software and TerraBlock software Version 6.5 will be available in Q2 2015.

About TerraBlock

Facilis TerraBlock is a multi-platform, high-performance shared storage solution built for post-production and content creation. Flexible connectivity options include 4/8/16Gbps Fibre Channel and 1/10/40Gbps Ethernet through Facilis’ Shared File System. TerraBlock shared storage enables collaborative workflows with all popular editing platforms and supports a wide range of industry-standard creative applications and formats including full uncompressed 4K editing.

For a complete list of current features and additional information, drop by Facilis’ NAB booth #SL8811 or visit: www.facilis.com.