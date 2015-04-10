Barnfind Americas Named Master Distributor for Innovative BarnOne Signal Transport Platform

Launching at the 2015 NAB Show, Barnfind Americas Will Expand and Strengthen BarnOne Deployments and Barnfind Brand in North America

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. -- April 9, 2015 -- Norway's Barnfind Technologies today announced the launch of a new company, Barnfind Americas, to serve as its North American master distributor. Based in Atlanta, Barnfind Americas will be the North American presence for BarnOne, a highly innovative and multifunctional transport platform for media. Barnfind Americas will provide sales, marketing, technical support, and repair services to extend and strengthen the Barnfind Technologies brand throughout the U.S. and Canada.

"At Barnfind Technologies, we have worked very hard to develop our products, and we're proud to say that our technology offers the best possible signal-neutral platform on the market. As we continue to innovate and improve our products, we need a strong presence in North America to provide excellent service for our partners and customers," said Wiggo Evensen, CEO, Barnfind Technologies. "Barnfind Americas includes some of the media industry's most experienced and market-savvy professionals. They will provide the concentrated market focus and local support our customers need, while freeing our Norway team to enhance the product line."

Preserving relationships that are already in place with systems integrators and distributors in North America, Barnfind Americas will expand service by maintaining an inventory of equipment and demo gear, supporting customers in their own time zones, and offering proactive project management and logistical support.

BarnOne is a multifunctional signal transportation platform that allows numerous signals in one frame while consuming little power. It supports common video and telecommunications formats, including SMPTE-2022-6, SDI, HD-SDI, 3G, HDMI, DVI, 4K 60p, SDTI (EVS), Black Burst, CAM-CCU, AES, MADI, KVM, IP/Ethernet, and STM-1 Telco.

All BarnOne frames are equipped with a full 32 x 32 crosspoint matrix that can route, switch, and duplicate any optical or coaxial input to any output. They provide reclocking on all outputs (BNCs and SFPs), reference input, full redundancy, and the capability of integrated CWDM/DWDM multiplexing. Barnfind offers many of its own cost-effective SFPs (Small Form Factor Pluggables), and its products are compatible with other manufacturers' MSA-compliant SFPs.

Flexible control is available with the included BarnStudio software or via third-party solutions such as Skyline's Dataminer, ScheduALL, BFE's KCS, L-S-B's VSM, TSL, HRS, Snell SW-P-08, Ross openGear(R) DashBoard, DNF, and Crestron.

At the 2015 NAB Show, Barnfind Americas will unveil several significant upgrades to the BarnOne solution. These include a BTF1-09 ASI-to-IP conversion card and BTF1-10 analog audio router, both of which are new models in the company's ever-expanding flagship BarnOne product family. Barnfind Americas will also be launching several new solutions that expand the BarnMini product line, including the new BTF-Mini-16 BarnMini housing, the BarnMini-03 HDMI-to-any-SDI SFP, BarnMini-04 SDI SFP-to-HDMI output, and the BarnMini-05. Finally, Barnfind is releasing new BarnStudio software and new firmware at the 2015 NAB Show, including an interface to openGear from Ross.

Barnfind Americas will showcase BarnOne at the 2015 NAB Show in booth SU12008. More information about BarnOne and Barnfind Americas can be found at www.barnfindamericas.com.

# # #

About Barnfind Americas

Barnfind Americas is the U.S.-based presence for the Norwegian manufacturer Barnfind Technologies. The company's solutions offer unsurpassed functionality, usability, and reliability at a cost-effective point. Barnfind Americas provides flexible, innovative, multifunctional, signal-neutral transport platforms for a wide variety of media environments, including digital media service delivery in broadcast, cable, satellite, OTT, and telecoms applications. Barnfind Technology's award-winning products and solutions provide users with a sophisticated platform for converging digital media services compatible with all major industrial standards, ruggedized for reliability in even the most challenging environments, and optimized for low-energy operation. Greener efficiency, more intuitive usability, and intelligent design come together to make it simpler to manage complexity. Barnfind Americas is the master distributor for Barnfind Technologies in North America, and also offers integration, technical support, and repair services.

Product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.