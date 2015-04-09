Joseph Electronics Announces Shadow Box for Quick, Convenient A/V Extensions Using Existing SMPTE Camera Cables

NILES, Ill. -- April 7, 2015 -- Joseph Electronics (JE), the premier one-stop shop for the broadcast industry and provider of fiber termination and custom fiber solutions, today introduced the Shadow Box, a new addition to the Caddie series that provides a convenient A/V interface at any camera position using an existing SMPTE hybrid camera cable. The Shadow Box allows remote camera crews to expand their A/V signal options quickly in situations where the hybrid camera cable is the only cable available.

"Camera crews have to run additional fiber and/or copper cables to camera positions if the A/V requirements exceed what the camera's I/O features can provide. It's a time-consuming process that needlessly complicates the shoot and often means added costs for cables and labor," said Yohay Hahamy, president and CEO of Joseph Electronics. "Now crews can simply insert a Shadow Box unit between the hybrid cable-equipped camera and its CCU to increase their A/V options for applications like last-minute standups during sports events. Shadow Box can extend A/V capabilities on the fly -- no additional cables required -- which adds flexibility and saves time for the crew, and saves money for the whole operation."

The Shadow Box is a new addition to JE's popular Caddie line of fiber-optic interfaces. The solution requires two units: one at the truck to provide A/V interface connections and one in the field near the camera. Crews need only add short SMPTE jumper cables on each unit to facilitate camera and truck connections. Power then passes through the Shadow Box to the SMPTE-equipped HD camera. Featuring multiple channels of 3G video, IFB, intercom, and audio, the rugged throw-down box is powered via the hybrid copper/fiber cable or locally powered when used with plain single-mode fibers. The system can also be outfitted with a standard Anton-Bauer battery that can act as a fail-safe measure in case of power failure, or to provide independent operation without a camera.

The Shadow Box is ideally suited for news stand-up positions or remote interview positions for sports, such as in a hallway, locker room, or press area. The solution is especially useful in covering seasonal events, such as playoffs, that place extra demands on limited infrastructure. Shadow Box also works for remote telecast interview setups in ball parks, stadiums, and any other venues that don't provide their own video or audio facilities.

JE will demonstrate the Shadow Box at the 2015 NAB Show in booth C6948. The product will be available in May.

