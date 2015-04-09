Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) Rolls Out CPCRx6 at NAB 2015

LAS VEGAS – Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the Broadcast, Sports & Entertainment and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets, is rolling out the Nucomm Compact Portable Central Receiver (CPCRx6) with multi-channel options at NAB 2015 (Booth N3922).

CPCRx6 is a ruggedized COFDM (DVB-T compliant) six-way diversity receiver that offers exceptional RF performance and IP66-rated environmental durability for external use. It accepts six RF inputs from external antennas and features a compact, lightweight rugged IP66-rated chassis, enabling users to mount it on vehicles, towers or the tops of buildings in any weather condition. The CPCRx6 sends the MPEG transport stream over IP either by an Ethernet cable or ruggedized fiber to a MPEG decoder, and is powered using PoE IEEE 802-3af. The CPCRx6 also features optional two- or four-channel, six-way diversity reception in the same package.

“With the CPCRx6, we are excited to bring the next generation of receive systems to NAB,” says John Payne IV, CTO, Integrated Microwave Technologies. “It has been designed to simplify installation and improve reliability and performance, and reduce costs. The CPCRx6 is an accessory to the newly released DR3 and extends Nucomm’s product family of IP diversity receivers. ”

The Nucomm CPCRx6 system is designed to optimize the receive signal automatically at all times, virtually eliminating human intervention. In contrast to the older single, highly directional antenna, the CPCRx6 employs multiple antenna elements that cover 360 degrees of azimuth in overlapping sectors.

A Windows-based software application decoder (IMT’s eView) is included with each CPCRx6. With the simple click of a button, users can decode video and audio from any COFDM transmitter. eView also features channel control, receiver statistics and recorder functionality. Designed with the user in mind, CPCRx6 requires minimal setup to operate. For advanced functions, such as changing frequency plans, AES decryption keys or unit naming, an easy to use Web-based administration software package is supplied.

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) is a leader in advanced digital microwave systems and a provider of engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services serving the Broadcast, Sports & Entertainment and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and IMT, offering customers worldwide complete video broadcast solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital microwave video systems (including COFDM, VSB, MPEG2, H.264 and HEVC) for portable and fixed link applications. IMT is a trusted provider of mission-critical wireless video solutions to state and local police departments, NASA and the Department of Homeland Security.

More information can be found atwww.imt-solutions.com.

About Skyview Capital, LLC

Skyview Capital, LLC, is a private investment firm headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, which specializes in the acquisition and management of "mission critical" enterprises in the areas of technology, telecommunications, business services, and niche manufacturing. By leveraging its operational capabilities and financial acumen, Skyview systematically enhances the long-­term sustainable value of the businesses it acquires. To date, Skyview has successfully completed over 20 transactions within its target market verticals.

More information can be found at www.skyviewcapital.com.