DPA Showcases A Microphone For Every Application at Broadcast Asia 2015

DPA Microphones is consolidating its sales success in the Asia and Pacific regions by showing a full range of high quality microphones on booth 5A8-04 at Broadcast Asia 2015, Singapore (2-5 June).

DPA has had a regional office in Asia since 2008 and opened its Hong Kong office in 2013. This permanent presence has enabled the company to expand its sales network, developed new business channels and introduced many new customers to its exceptional product range.

Ken Kimura, DPA’s general manager for the APAC region, says: "We are currently looking into another amazing growth year for APAC sales, with a year-on-year expansion of more than 40%. This development is primarily driven by record sales in Japan and the appointment of new distributors in South East Asia, which has allowed us to expand into new markets. We have also benefited from increased brand recognition and from the introduction of exciting new products that have been welcomed by our customers."

Renowned for developing and manufacturing neutral and accurate microphones for measurement, live sound and studio use, DPA is now bringing the same level of quality and detail to the conference and AV installer markets. At Broadcast Asia 2015, the company will highlight a range of products that are capable of reproducing sound to the smallest detail, thus ensuring that audiences always receive a clear and comprehensive message, even in the most difficult of surroundings.

New Broadcast Microphones

For the first time ever at Broadcast Asia, DPA is launching two new products that are targeted squarely at the high-end broadcast market. These include the d:facto™ Interview Microphone, which features the new d:facto™ 2006V omnidirectional capsule and gives presenters and reporters all the voice clarity, linearity and low noise characteristics they could desire, and especially an exceptional insensitivity to wind. Also new is the d:fine™ In-Ear Broadcast Headset Microphone, which combines the exceptional sound quality of a DPA microphone with a state of the art broadcast In-Ear monitoring solution and is ideal for television hosts and guests who use In-Ear monitors to communicate with their producers backstage.

Podium and Floor Stand Microphones

DPA's d:screet™ Miniature Podium Microphone provides the installation market with an elegant, directional microphone based on DPA's renowned miniature microphones. With its special interference tube technology, exceptional directivity and off-axis rejection, this microphone is ideal for speech applications, even in poor acoustic environments.

DPA's Podium range also includes the d:dicate™ Podium Microphones that incorporate modular capsules from DPA's d:dicate™ Recording Microphones, which are acclaimed for their exceptional linear frequency responses, high SPL and superior gain before feedback. By combining state-of-the-art capsules with modular active booms and floor stands, DPA customers can access the precise high quality microphone for their needs.

Body Worn Microphones

DPA is also showing its full range of body worn microphones consisting of the d:screet Miniature Microphones mainly used as lavalier and the d:fine™ Headset Microphones, both internationally acclaimed for their superior sound quality and durability.

The d:screet Miniature Microphone range includes the d:screet Omnidirectional Miniature Necklace Microphone - a cleverly designed mic that houses the legendary d:screet 4061 Omnidirectional Miniature Capsule in a soft rubber necklace that can be mounted by non-technical people repeatedly.

Instrument and Vocal Microphones

DPA will complete its Broadcast Asia line up with the ever popular d:vote™ 4099 Instrument Microphone range and the award-winning d:facto™ Vocal Microphone.

Perfect for PA amplification and live recording, d:vote 4099 Instrument Microphones are tiny, elegant, rugged and extremely durable. Developed in consultation with professional musicians, the d:vote 4099 range brings out the unique sound characteristics of individual instruments to deliver the most faithful reproduction possible. A variety of instrument clips are available, making this a truly versatile microphone for rock and classical musicians in both live sound and broadcast applications.

Equally popular is DPA's hand held d:facto Vocal Microphone, which delivers an extraordinarily natural sound, superb definition and extreme SPL handling. Now the vocal microphone of choice for artists such as Sting, Stevie Wonder, Ellie Goulding and A-Mei, the d:facto is also first choice amongst broadcasters who want their live music programming to deliver true studio sound quality. Indeed it made its Chinese television debut three years ago when it was chosen for The Voice of China by sound designer Jin Shao Gang, one of the country's most important sound engineers. Since then it has featured on many Asian song contests.

Due to the modularity of its design the same d:facto microphone head can be employed for both wired and wireless use, which means performers are free to choose the configuration that best suits their needs. They can also choose their preferred wireless system because DPA's state of the art adapters allow d:facto Vocal Microphones to integrate seamlessly with brands such as Sony, Lectrosonics, Shure, Wisycom and Sennheiser.

For more information about DPA's microphone range please visit www.dpamicrophones.com or come and see us at Broadcast Asia on booth 5A8-04

