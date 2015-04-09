RTW Showcases TMR7 and Smart and Surroundcontrol Series Products at NAB 2015

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 9, 2015 — RTW, the market leader in visual audio meters and monitoring devices, is pleased to bring a wide array of its monitoring and metering solutions to the 2015 NAB Show (Booth C2134). Among its offerings, the company will present its TMR7 TouchMonitor audio meter, Smart Series of audio meters and SurroundControl Series of metering, monitoring and controlling systems on the show floor.

RTW TMR7 TouchMonitor

Based on the same technology and flexible, modular configuration as RTW’s TM7 TouchMonitor, the four-channel TMR7 TouchMonitor, featuring a seven-inch touch screen, integrates all metering options required for loudness monitoring for radio broadcasting. As with all RTW meters, it offers two AES3 digital inputs for parallel monitoring of the on-air signal and a PFL source, along with loudness, true peak, PPM, vectorscope, moving-coil instruments, RTA and correlation monitoring functions. Loudness standards supported include ITU BS.1770-3/1771-1, ATSC A/85, EBU R128, ARIB, OP-59, AGCOM and CALM Act.

The TMR7’s versatile interface makes it easy to integrate into any studio environment. The four audio inputs provided by the two AES3 ports can be configured for mono, stereo, or multichannel sources, offering separate instruments for each source. Additionally, users can move the instruments to any position on the graphical surface to personalize the screen area, and separately define views, scaling and metering standards.

RTW Smart Series

Comprised of the TM3 Smart, TM3-3G Smart, TM3-Primus and TMR7 Smart, RTW’s Smart Series of productsincorporate the company’s Devicer DC1 software, which allows users to personalize and adapt existing presets to their needs, and create several configuration sets with different presets that can be uploaded to the devices. Ideal for editorial offices, edit suites, control rooms and other applications requiring easily readable, out-of-the-box loudness-compliant level control, the Smart Series handles analog or digital stereo signals. The TM3 can control up to six channels of digital signals, the TM3-3G can send up to 16 SDI audio signals to eight AES3 outputs, the USB-compatible TM3-Primus controls RCA-type two-channel analog and digital (SPDIF) and the TMR7 features two AES3 digital inputs.

Along with PPM and true peak instruments, the TM3 Smart, TM3-3G Smart and TM3-Primus offer single-channel and summing bargraphs, loudness range, loudness chart and numerical display instruments for loudness measurement, with supported loudness standards including EBU R128, ITU-R BS.1770-3/1771-1, ATSC A/85, ARIB, OP-59, AGCOM and CALM Act. The devices’ moving-coil instruments display stereo signals with different scales and modes (PPM, VU, loudness, BBC). Designed for workstations, edit suites, musicians and small site operations, the compact monitors come with a highly intuitive and user-friendly 4.3-inch touch-screen interface that allows for vertical and horizontal operation with a full set of easy-to-read instruments for level and loudness metering that can be preset. .

What’s more, the TM3-3G is designed for metering, de-embedding and monitoring 3G-SDI audio signals as an integrated 3G-SDI de-embedder interface. The TM3-Primus includes an advanced USB hybrid mode that enables DAW metering points to be visualized and processed directly on the TouchMonitor’s screen. The TMR7 Smart has all of the same features as the traditional TMR7 listed above, with an intuitive smart screen operation.

RTW SurroundControl Series

A unique eight-channel combination of a powerful surround sound meter and analyzer, monitoring controller and router, the SurroundControl Series products are designed for controlling, analyzing and monitoring stereo, surround sound and multichannel programs. They offer multi-standard PPMs and loudness metering for stereo and surround channels, True Peak metering, integrated loudness with dynamic time windows, loudness history and chart recorder. It features a summed loudness display for momentary, short-term and integrated loudness, along with RTW’s MagicLRA instrument for the intuitive detection of loudness range and values.

The SurroundControl31900 also offers a full complement of audio and signal analyzing tools, including 1/3 and 1/6 RTAs, a multi-correlator with LFE mode, a down-mix meter, dial norm meter, audio vectorscopes and status monitors. It supports all relevant loudness standards, including EBU R128, CALM Act, ITU-R BS.1770-3/1771, ATSC A/85 and ARIB. It also features a 3G/HD/SD-SDI de-embedder interface option, which expands the audio signal analysis to 3G-SDI data streams and surround format 7.1 DD+.

The SurroundControl 31960 offers the same powerful features and tools as the 31900, but is designed specifically for television and video studio applications. It includes a fully integrated 19-inch plug-in module with a control panel and TFT display.

