Digital Alert Systems Executive to Speak on Multilingual Emergency Alerting at 2015 NAB Show

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. -- April 1, 2015 -- Digital Alert Systems today announced that Ed Czarnecki, the company's senior director for strategy and global government solutions, will speak at the 2015 NAB Show as part of a groundbreaking panel on multilingual emergency alerting. The panel, titled "Reaching New Audiences: Meeting Multilingual Challenges for EAS/Public Warning," will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday, April 13, in room S219 of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

"The FCC has formally raised the question of what can be done to support multilingual and more accessible emergency alerting by broadcasters and wireless providers," said Czarnecki. "Exactly one year after the FCC issued a request for comments on multilingual alerting, this session will offer a valuable look at the current status and future prospects for multilingual alerting. I look forward to joining other experts in reviewing new approaches to emergency alerting, as well as examining the capabilities available to broadcasters that wish to support and implement multilingual alerting in their own operations."

Drawing directly from a major multilingual alerting project in Minnesota, the panel will review findings and best practices with the potential to impact broadcasters, emergency managers, and technology partners across the nation. This project involved the development and implementation of a system compatible with both FEMA's IPAWS and the Emergency Alert System (EAS) in order to serve Minnesota's Spanish-speaking residents, as well as the state's Hmong and Somali communities, which have never before received emergency information in their languages. The project was undertaken in collaboration with the Minnesota Department of Homeland Security, as well as the state's IPAWS committee.

The 2015 NAB Show panel will include representatives from the project stakeholders, including Digital Alert Systems, Twin Cities Public Television (tpt), ECHO Minnesota, and the Minnesota Association of Broadcasters.

