ChyronHego Introduces Studio MediaMaker for Automating Production in Operations of All Types and Sizes

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- April 1, 2015 -- At the 2015 NAB Show, ChyronHego will unveil Studio MediaMaker(TM), the company's all-new solution for streamlining broadcast production. Designed especially for smaller or non-traditional organizations, Studio MediaMaker automates the end-to-end processes of broadcasting -- from planning to production to file-based publishing of news content, and then through seamless links to ChyronHego graphics workflow solutions and other production resources.

"The emergence of new types of broadcast content producers, such as newspapers, sports clubs, and corporate organizations, is driving demand for cost-effective tools to get video content produced and delivered to air. At the same time, traditional broadcasters are looking for more efficient systems with which to package their content to support ever larger channel lineups," said Johan Apel, president and CEO, ChyronHego. "With Studio MediaMaker, we're bringing unprecedented simplicity to production automation for smaller operations and on-demand content producers, as well as to larger networks that are expanding their local news and weather coverage. All of these customers benefit from streamlined news production workflows and cost-effectiveness through automation."

Ideal for productions of all sizes, Studio MediaMaker is an easy-to-use solution that brings new efficiencies to operations without requiring control rooms or technicians; in fact, the automation can easily be driven by the news anchor alone. Studio MediaMaker works as a stand-alone system and also provides tight integration to any MOS-compatible newsroom computer system if required, with templated file-based delivery of content to internal MAMs, transmission servers, and websites.

For streamlined graphics production, users of ChyronHego's CAMIO suite of newsroom graphics tools can easily leverage existing graphics assets within Studio MediaMaker. For instance, networks producing local editions of news and weather can keep their links to the CAMIO assets and creation tools they use for the main shows and leverage them in Studio MediaMaker without rework.

