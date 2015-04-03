Media Links Innovates Live Remote Production IP Delivery Model at NAB 2015

Media Global Links, 2014 Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award winner, and the market leader in media and data transport over IP solutions, will demonstrate an innovative live Remote Production IP Delivery concept at NAB 2015, booth #SU4324. The production workflow, highlighted by the Media Links media content IP delivery and switching solutions, will demonstrate how live sporting events coverage can be revolutionized via remote production. Leveraging the falling prices of bandwidth, the increased quality in video codecs and ultra-low latency delivery across WAN network infrastructure, broadcasters no longer need to carry the high cost of producing live events on-site. With this Remote Production model, both 4K/60P, HD-SDI/3G-SDI camera feeds and data traffic are sent from the venues directly to the studio, where all production and editing can take place. This model reduces or removes the need for broadcasters to have full capability production trucks and large crews on-site at the venue, greatly reducing their operational costs. In addition, this model of remote production enhances the events production value by offering the ability to utilize more sophisticated in-studio tools across the board. This model is particularly relevant to the production of smaller-scale events, enabling the production cost to be held low while at the same time increasing the overall production value. The Remote Production over IP model is supported by Media Links MD8000 products that provide high quality and low-latency solutions for moving multiple paths of video content encoded using JPEG2000 and sent as Ethernet frames over an IP network. The Media Links MD8000 video over IP media transport and switching solutions, and the ProMD NMS Network Management System provide video over IP transmission in an efficient, seamless, and highly reliable way between each venue and the broadcast studio. The MD8000 enhances utilization of bandwidth, and ensures media connectivity to be maximized over the entire IP network and over long distances. The Media Links solutions are proven in the field and employ a hitless switching technology that prevents packet loss, resulting in zero dropped video packets during event and productions. The Company’s solutions are deployed globally by broadcasters, and major telco’s and recently have been used to provide live content contribution for the Sochi Winter games and World Cup soccer, experiencing 100% uptime.