Lectrosonics Introduces the SSM (Super Slight Micro): The Smallest Full-Featured UHF Bodypack Microphone Transmitter Available Today

Rio Rancho, NM (April 2, 2015) -- Lectrosonics introduces the smallest full-featured UHF bodypack microphone transmitter available today - the SSM (Super Slight Micro). A member of the company’s acclaimed Digital Hybrid Wireless® Series, the SSM is fully compatible with all current Lectrosonics receivers including the UCR411A, SR Series, L Series, and Venue Series, along with several older models via compatibility modes. The SSM features a wide tuning bandwidth of three standard Lectrosonics blocks or up to about 76 MHz depending on the specific frequency range. RF power is selectable at 25 or 50 mW for flexibility in various applications. Dimensions for the SSM are 2.52 x 1.48 x 0.57 inches or 64.25 x 37.6 x 14.5 mm, and weight is 2.3 oz. or 66 grams, including battery.

The SSM is available on four different frequency ranges for worldwide use: A1 (470.100 - 537.575 MHz or blocks 470, 19 and 20), B1 (537.600 - 614.375 MHz or blocks 21, 22 and 23), C1 (614.400 - 691.175 MHz or blocks 24, 25 and 26) and D1 (for export only, 691.200 - 767.975 MHz or blocks 27, 28 and 29). Tuning steps of 100 or 25 kHz can be selected in the menu, allowing for up to 3,072 frequency choices, depending on the band.

The SSM features an all-metal housing and uses the rugged, industry standard Lemo 3-pin microphone connector common to other bodypack transmitters used extensively in theatrical and TV applications. Thus, existing lavaliere and headworn microphones already terminated with this connector can be used with the SSM without an adapter. Different bias voltages and termination impedances can be selected via the transmitter's menu for optimum performance with a wide range of microphones. Pre-set values for several microphones are included as menu choices for DPA, Countryman B6/E6, Sanken COS-11, Sennheiser MKE1/MKE2, along with standard dynamic microphones and line-level input sources.

"The demand for an ever-smaller bodypack transmitter has been with us for years." states Karl Winkler, director of business development for Lectrosonics. "The only way to make a full-featured unit smaller than the SMV was to change the battery type and the microphone connector. We selected the Lemo 3 because it is small, rugged, reliable, and already an industry standard. The battery was chosen for its availability, size, shape, and reasonable run time. The new SSM is a very exciting product for us and we appreciate all the ideas and suggestions we've received from our customers pushing us in the right direction with this product."

An infrared sync port on the SSM allows for quick setup with compatible receiver systems. A backlit LCD allows for ease of setup in any lighting conditions. A micro-B USB port makes it possible for firmware updates in the field as advanced features are added in the future. The SSM responds to remote commands for frequency, audio level, sleep modes and other settings from the RM remote unit or 3rd party smartphone apps. The hardened, stainless steel belt clip can be securely attached or easily removed without tools. The SSM is powered by an included 3.7v rechargeable lithium-ion flat pack battery.

MSRP for the SSM is $1,998. Expected availability is Q3, 2015.

See Lectrosonics at NAB 2015 Booth #C3744, Las Vegas Convention Center, April 13-16, 2015.

