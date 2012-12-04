Bexel Announces Bicoastal Post-Olympics Year-End Sale

Event Includes Demo Equipment Inventory Along With Manufacturer Warranties

BURBANK, CA, DECEMBER 3, 2012—Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group’s Services Division and a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions, will host a year-end, bicoastal sale of its post-Olympics and demo equipment inventory. This marks the first year the sale will be heading to New York.

The East Coast sale will be held on December 11 and 12 from 12 to 6 p.m. at 625 West 55th Street, New York, NY. The West Coast sale will happen on December 12 and 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2701 N. Ontario Street in Burbank, CA.

Among the equipment for sale will be Panasonic AJ-HPX3100 HD P2 camcorders, Panasonic AK-HC1500G 720p/1080i "Box" cameras, Canon XJ86X9.3BIE HD TelephotoLens, Fujinon ZA22x and ZA12x wide angle lenses and RTW 31960S Surround Sound Analyzer. In addition, there will be an extensive selection of Sachtler and Vinten tripods and pan heads, plus Petrol bags. A comprehensive list of Evertz and other terminal equipment will also be available.

"This is our largest sale to date and we are excited that our New York location will be participating for the first time," says Joyce Bente, director of ProSales, Bexel. "We are offering the public the chance to own some of the newest and latest broadcast media technologies; products that helped capture the athletes, teams and moments of the London Games."

To RSVP or schedule a private showing, call 818-565-4339 or e-mail prosales@bexel.com. A complete price list can be viewed here. Manufacturer warranty applies; prices good through December 31.

