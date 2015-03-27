Bright Technologies to Introduce BrightDrive AstellaNx Pro at NAB 2015, the NAS Appliance that Performs Like a Fibre Channel SAN!

Reno, Nevada -- Bright Technologies, developer of advanced technologies for low-latency high-performance network environments, has announced plans to Introduce BrightDrive AstellaNx Pro, a compact NAS appliance that performs like a Fibre Channel SAN, at NAB 2015. The groundbreaking solution enables both entry-level and established post-production and broadcast facilities to implement a concurrent high-resolution real-time workflow utilizing familiar Ethernet components, in a simple economical NAS appliance. NAB attendees will be amongst the first to see BrightDrive AstellaNx Pro in action in Booth SL16007.

“Savvy media professionals use NAB to shop for technologies that will save their companies time or money, or add to their productivity,” said Shawn Clark, director of sales. “As workflows in post-production and broadcast have adopted higher compression rates, many users have turned to a simpler NAS appliance approach because of its lower cost, simpler deployment, and lower maintenance compared to a Fiber Channel SAN. We are delighted to bring BrightDrive AstellaNx Pro to market at NAB and offer a financially attractive solution that doesn’t compromise quality or performance.”

The BrightDrive AstellaNx Pro shares a single NFS or SMB mount, provides up to 6 concurrent 2K streams (or up to 2 streams of 4K) via 10GbE from a cost-effective 4U enclosure in capacities up to 150TB. This performance breakthrough leverages mixed drive types in a tiered strategy and state-of-the-art RAID technology to provide unprecedented real-time multi-stream performance previously only dreamed about, from a compact NAS appliance. The BrightDrive AstellaNx Pro is like a powerful high-capacity SAN in a box – without the Fiber Channel fabric.

Sporting up to eight 10GbE ports, direct connection of up to 8 application client machines in a star topology is supported. Or simply leverage existing LAN infrastructure (including switches) for virtual plug-n-play deployment.

Bright Technologies develops highly specialized technology for shared media environments. In the mid-1990s, Bright’s core team helped develop the first file system for shared media. By 1999, Bright was one of the first to address the core issues and challenges of properly handling media files. Over the past 15 years, Bright has earned a reputation as an innovative, collaborative, problem-solving media software and technology developer. Based on this level of experience and vision, Bright has developed and successfully marketed its current product line. Today, Bright Technologies provides advanced and sophisticated SAN and NAS appliances to the industry - specifically designed to meet the needs of media file-based workflows, i.e. low-latency, high performance, and the best possible predictability and reliability.

