DPA Microphones Expands Its d:facto™ Vocal Microphone Range

DPA Microphones is using the Prolight + Sound 2015 platform (8.B70) to shine a spotlight on its award-winning d:facto™ Vocal Microphone range.

Launched just three years ago, the d:facto Vocal Microphone is now a firm favourite with artists such as Steve Wonder, Sting, Ellie Goulding and Paloma Faith, who love its ability to deliver an extremely natural sound. The microphone has also proved popular with top FOH engineers who appreciate how much easier it makes their workload thanks to its clarity, superior gain before feedback and extreme SPL handling.

At Prolight + Sound 2015, DPA will demonstrate the flexibility of the d:facto range by highlighting the modular nature of its design. The same microphone head can be employed for both wired and wireless use, which means performers are free to choose the configuration that best suits their needs. They can also choose their prefered wireless system because DPA's state of the art adapters allow d:facto to integrate seamlessly with brands such as Sony, Lectrosonics, Shure, Wisycom and Sennheiser.

"DPA's d:facto is an affordable, future-proof investment in microphone front-end technology because it is so versatile and so easy to upgrade," says the company's CEO Christian Poulsen. "Our ongoing commitment to R&D means that d:facto will always adapt to new wireless standards, while continuing to deliver the sound quality for which DPA is rightly famous."

Equally at home in sound reinforcement and recording applications, d:facto's simple plug-and-play features allow it to reproduce an extraordinary natural sound, which reaches the extreme sound level handling of 160 dB. As with all DPA mics, the d:facto is superbly linear in frequency and phase, both on- and off-axis, while its impressive definition and accuracy reproduces a singer’s voice effortlessly.

DPA has now added to the range with the launch of the d:facto Interview Microphone, a broadcast-quality microphone for presenters and reporters who want voice clarity, linearity and low noise characteristics. This handheld microphone features the new d:facto™ 2006V omnidirectional capsule, a specially adapted version of DPA's popular 2006 capsule that has been adjusted to suit typical interview microphone levels.

"We have altered the capsule's sensitivity so that it is 12 dB less than its basis," says DPA product specialist Mikkel Nymand. "This, plus the fact that the capsule is omnidirectional, makes it more suited to broadcast interview situations where freedom of use is more important than pointing precision. We have also lowered handling noise by incorporating a rubber suspension mount, which is built into the d:facto head. Finally, the d:facto Interview has the lowest mic generated wind noise of any interview mics on the market, straight out of the box, with no additional foam or fur needed."

DPA's entire d:facto range will be on show at Prolight + Sound 2015 and visitors will have the oportunity to A/B its performance against other microphones. For more information please come to DPA's booth 8:B70 or visit www.dpamicrophones.com

