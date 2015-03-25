Nexidia Announces Dialogue Search v2.0 With Combined Phonetic and Metadata Search and Filtering, Avid Interplay MAM Support, and Enhanced User Interface

ATLANTA -- March 24, 2015 -- Nexidia, a leading developer of dialogue and audio analysis products and technologies, today announced version 2.0 of Nexidia Dialogue Search, the company's award-winning solution that searches for any spoken word or phrase across massive media libraries in seconds. Dialogue Search v2.0 boasts several new features including full-text search and filtering of all metadata fields across all available sources, Avid Interplay MAM support, and a redesigned user interface. These improvements streamline and enrich the user experience, open the doors to new stores of media, and leverage existing metadata.

"Dialogue Search v2.0 is a great leap forward. The new metadata search capability allows Dialogue Search to combine phonetic search with any existing metadata to create the best possible search experience," said Drew Lanham, senior vice president and general manager, Nexidia Media and Entertainment Division. "Another great addition is the integration of Dialogue Search with Avid's Interplay MAM, which dramatically expands the ability to find and reuse media managed by Interplay."

Dialogue Search v2.0 integrates the ability to index and search media and metadata managed by Avid Interplay MAM. Using Avid's Interplay Web Services, assets are automatically discovered, and Dialogue Search's indexes are kept in sync as assets are added and removed from Interplay. Results can be played in the Dialogue Search interface using Avid's ICPS player, and search results can be published back into Interplay as markers, enabling users to immediately access the results in Interplay. Interplay MAM support is the latest in the ever-growing list of integrations with the industry's leading media asset management solutions, including existing integrations with Interplay Production, Dalet Galaxy, IPV Curator, Vizrt Viz One, and Square Box Systems' CatDV.

Dialogue Search v2.0 also introduces a new user interface that features several elements that make it easier for users to execute searches and organize results while adding powerful features for advanced users. The application enables advanced filtering to fine-tune results, and will automatically suggest filters to aid the user in navigating their media results. Users can organize search results into "project bins" that can be exported directly into an NLE or MAM, and they can create saved searches to find assets using custom search criteria, with results automatically updating as new media enters the system. The ability to dock and undock panels lets users customize the application to their unique needs, allowing each user to strike a balance between simplicity and power.

Nexidia will demonstrate Dialogue Search v2.0 at the 2015 NAB Show in booth SL13705. The product will be generally available in May.

More information about Nexidia and its products is available at www.nexidia.tv.

About Nexidia

Nexidia is the audio and video search company with patented technologies and breakthrough applications that make it quick and easy for customers to gain new insight, boost their competitive advantage, and monetize large volumes of audio and video assets from entertainment, sports, news, education, corporate, government, financial, house of worship, and non-profit organizations. More information is available at www.nexidia.tv.

