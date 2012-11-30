Bexel Helps Pac-12 Networks Go Live With Custom Rental Package

BURBANK, CA, NOVEMBER 30, 2012—When Pac-12 Networks began broadcasting on August 15, Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group’s Services Division and a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions, was on hand, providing rental gear and support for the new sports broadcasting endeavor.

Currently in its inaugural year, Pac-12 Networks is a full-time network dedicated solely to the Pac-12. Available to cable, satellite and telephone companies, it is comprised of a national network and six regional feeds providing 24/7 access to Pac-12 teams and universities. The network and feeds televise more than 800 live sporting events annually, and will showcase 12 Conference Championship events each year.

For the network’s Tier-One sports events, Bexel provided six announce booth lighting packages, including the Litepanels 1x1 Bi-Focus lights and grip accessories. This gear will light up the booths for on-air talent covering conference football and basketball games. Bexel also rented RF microphone kits for sideline cameras, as well as large parabolic microphones for player voices and sounds.

“One of the big challenges we faced was the logistics of taking equipment from one event to another,” says John Mills, business development manager, Bexel. “As with many new networks, Pac-12 Networks doesn’t know its production broadcast schedule until a week before the game. We faced some logistical challenges with short turnaround times but our staff did a great job assisting in all facets of coordination for the rental packages. We worked closely with the PAC-12 staff to make sure we exceeded their expectations.”

Bexel also provided supplemental gear for the college Olympic events the network covers, including rowing, volleyball, baseball, softball and soccer, among others. For the events at larger venues, Bexel provided a significant amount of fiber optic, cable and terminal gear.

In addition, Bexel supplied equipment for the network’s main studio in San Francisco. On a weekly basis, the studio hosts highlight shows, coach interviews, player portfolios and various other productions for the network. Working in conjunction with the network’s production team, Bexel provided such ancillary gear including XDCAM HD recorders, lighting, audio gear for studio work, cameras and other miscellaneous components.

“This year we supported 35 football games in total,” adds Mills. “We look forward to the rest of the year’s events, including basketball and events in the spring and summer.”

