Britain to showcase innovation to NAB Show 2015

Las Vegas, NAB 2015, 13-16 April 2015 – Innovation is synonymous with British technology which is set once again to be shown to the broadcast television world at NAB Show 2015 in Las Vegas.

Supported by UK Trade and Investment (UKTI), in partnership with techUK and managed by export specialists Tradefair, the UK group will see more than 30 British exhibitors with 19 companies receiving financial support from UKTI. Each of the companies will showcase their advances in innovation in front of nearly 100,000 visitors to NAB Show 2015, held from 13-16 April in Las Vegas.

Run and supported by The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), the premier trade association for broadcasters in North America, the annual NAB Show draws exhibitors and delegates from around the world seeking to show, and discover, the very latest developments in broadcast technologies, products and services.

Once again there are multiple pavilions under the ‘Technology is GREAT Britain’ brand in each of NAB Show’s exhibition halls. In exhibition halls so vast and densely packed with visitors, the ‘GREAT’ branding provides highly visible signposts, not only for those specifically seeking British exhibitors, but passers-by who may not yet be fully aware of the depth of expertise on show by the exhibiting British companies.

As well as meeting and hospitality facilities at each pavilion, Tradefair ensures that each participating UK firm can engage with delegates that reflect the most relevant markets for their products and services. UKTI also provides special programmes to help new companies maximise their export opportunities.

For NAB Show 2015, the British contingent will deliver the broadest possible range of cutting-edge technologies and services in each of the main exhibition halls.

“The scope of the technologies, products and ancillary services on display in the heaving exhibition halls in Las Vegas is breathtaking,” said Mark Birchall of Tradefair.

“Our job is to ensure that British companies prepare for the event while we take care of all the logistics and sign post them to key information and contacts. It’s very important that the group is highly visible, hospitable and able to extract the maximum value from their time at the show. We’ve done this very successfully for many years and have every reason to believe this will be the best yet for Britain.”

For further about the UKTI supported group visit our main information stand N4420 in the North Hall.