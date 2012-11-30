PROFESSIONAL WIRELESS SYSTEMS' FREQUENCY COORDINATION SIZZLES AT 13TH ANNUAL LATIN GRAMMY AWARDS

LAS VEGAS, NOVEMBER 30, 2012—As the Latin music world's hottest artists came together for the 13th Annual Latin Grammy Awards earlier this month at the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Professional Wireless Systems (PWS), a Masque Sound Company and experts in supplying and supporting wireless systems for live and broadcast events, was stationed on the green carpet, managing frequency coordination and equipment—working to avoid any possible interference issues during the pre-awards green carpet show.

Broadcast by television network Univision, the Latin Grammy Awards, presented by the Latin Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences, recognize outstanding achievement in the music industry. For this year’s Latin Grammy Awards package, PWS integrated in-ear monitors and wireless communication for the Latin Grammy’s and managed all wireless audio systems for the green carpet show pre-show.

"This year was a little different for us in that we switched from a 2.4-GHz wireless intercom to the Telex BTR800 series wireless intercoms," said Jason Eskew, PWS project manager. “We found the RF performance was better outside on the crowded green carpet. The BTR systems gave longer distance and more consistent coverage."

PWS also provided Univision with 16-channel PSM 1000 in-ear monitors. For the Latin Grammy Awards, Univision took delivery of two custom racks to replace its former aging in-ear monitors. According to Eskew, "The PSM 1000s allowed us to completely focus on all of the other things we needed to do. Knowing the PSM 1000 system was rock solid, low stress and maintenance free is a huge weight off our backs. Even when the PSM 1000s get into a low-signal-strength condition, they mute quietly and cleanly. It’s much safer for the artist and makes our job a whole lot easier."

Another responsibility the PWS crew took on was monitoring the green carpet for any potential interference from ENG crews. "With all of the frequencies being used in and around the strip, doing a live show in Las Vegas is always a bit of a challenge from a wireless coordination standpoint," added Eskew. "Our experience, the services we are able to provide, along with the gear we select, allows us to find, isolate and minimize any potential problems that may arise."

The inaugural annual Latin Grammys ceremony was held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on September 13, 2000. Broadcast by CBS, that ceremony became the first primarily Spanish language primetime program carried on an English-language American television network.

