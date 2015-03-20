Audio-Technica Now Shipping System 10 PRO Rack-Mount Digital Wireless System





— System 10 PRO with remote-mountable receiver units provides high-fidelity digital wireless in the 2.4 GHz range, freeing it from the uncertainty surrounding TV bands —



— Innovative removable receiver units can be remote-mounted on walls, ceilings, mic stands and virtually anywhere else to provide a strong, reliable signal for any setup, in any environment —

STOW, OH, March 18, 2015 — Audio-Technica, a leading innovator in transducer technology for over 50 years, is now shipping its new System 10 PRO Rack-Mount Digital Wireless System, the latest addition to the growing range of A-T System 10 wireless solutions. Like all System 10 models, the System 10 PRO Rack-Mount operates in the 2.4 GHz range, keeping it free not only from TV interference but also from the uncertain regulatory future facing the TV bands. Its durable rack-mount chassis houses one or two receiver units that can be operated locally within the chassis or be removed and mounted remotely (up to 300 feet away) via Ethernet cable. This groundbreaking approach to delivering wireless increases the versatility of the system while also greatly enhancing wave propagation – without the substantial expense of adding an antenna distributor and corresponding cables. Additionally, up to five System 10 PRO chassis (10 receivers) can be linked together using the RJ12 cable included with each system, creating a stable multichannel system with the simultaneous use of up to 10 channels.

“With its remote-mountable receiver units and special linking function, the System 10 PRO represents a big step forward in the realm of digital wireless,” stated Gary Boss, Audio-Technica Marketing Director, Professional Products. “It gives users a very stable, interference-free multichannel system that works anywhere in the U.S., right out of the box. It’s an incredibly powerful and versatile system, but it couldn’t be simpler to use.”

The chassis’ LCD Dual System Display shows RF signal level, system ID, transmitter battery level, and system link status for both channels. Like all the products in the System 10 wireless family, the PRO Rack-Mount features 24-bit/48 kHz wireless operation, easy setup, clear, natural sound quality, and three levels of diversity assurance: frequency, time, and space. Frequency Diversity sends the signal on two dynamically allocated frequencies (with automatic frequency selection) for seamless, interference-free operation. Time Diversity sends the signal in multiple time slots to maximize immunity to multipath interference. Space Diversity uses two antennas on each transmitter and receiver to maximize signal integrity. A ground-lift switch helps eliminate audible hum caused by ground loops.

Each System 10 PRO Rack-Mount system includes an ATW-RC13 receiver chassis, one or two ATW-RU13 receiver units, one or two AT8690 receiver-unit mounting brackets, one RJ12 cable, two rack mounting brackets, one joining plate, one AC adaptor, and one or two ATW-T1001 UniPak® body-pack and/or ATW-T1002 handheld transmitters. Both the receiver chassis and transmitters feature easy-to-read displays.

System 10 PRO is now available in the following configurations (pricing U.S. MSRP):

ATW-1301 Single Channel Bodypack System $599.00

ATW-1301/L Single Channel Bodypack System w/ Lav $699.99

ATW-1302 Single Channel Handheld System $629.00

ATW-1311 Dual Channel Bodypack System $1,059.00

ATW-1311/L Dual Channel Bodypack System w/ Lav $1,259.00

ATW-1312 Dual Channel BP/HH System $1,089.00

ATW-1312/L Dual Channel BP/HH System w/ Lav $1,189.00

ATW-1322 Dual Channel Handheld System $1,119.00

For more information, please visit www.audio-technica.com.

