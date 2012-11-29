Broadcasters Around the World Use TVUPack For Live Coverage of 2012 U.S. Presidential Elections

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA – November 12, 2012 – TVU Networks, the global technology leader in portable live broadcast solutions, announced today that leading broadcasters around the world relied upon TVUPack 3G/4G mobile uplink solutions to broadcast live results of the U.S. local, national and presidential elections.

Broadcast organizations from around the globe including SBS (Australia), ARD (Germany), France 24, France TV, TVB (Hong Kong), and BBTV (Thailand) leveraged TVU’s global rental program to deploy TVUPack in locations across the United States to deliver live coverage of the presidential elections to their home nations. With TVUPack, these leading broadcasters were able to deliver live coverage of the events unfolding at the campaign headquarters of President Barack Obama and Mitt Romney. In addition to international broadcasters, hundreds of U.S.-based broadcast stations used TVUPack to cover national, state and local election results and deliver live updates and innovative content to viewers.

“Because of TVUPack, we were able to dramatically increase our ability to go live from various locations to cover the election results. Ordinarily we would only be able to go live using one or two OB vans in stationary locations. However, TVUPack enabled us to do six simultaneous live shots, giving us a tremendous edge over our competitors,” said Jeff Clark, Operations Manager, WIFR TV. “Our camera operators in the field love how easy the TVUPack is to use, and by using a combination of data cards and WiFi, the picture quality was just outstanding. We looked great on air.”

TVUPack is a powerful cellular uplink solution that dynamically segments a video signal and broadcasts it over multiple wireless 3G/4G/LTE, WiFi, WiMax, BGAN, satellite and microwave connections, ensuring that bandwidth from each connection is fully utilized and aggregated. As a result, TVUPack is able to deliver unmatched stability, resiliency and picture quality – even in the most challenging network environments.

Already in use by hundreds of leading broadcast organizations around the world, the TVUPack family of products gives broadcasters satellite and microwave TV truck functionality in a lightweight, portable and untethered form. TVUPack is the original one button operation backpack, is simple to use and provides broadcasters with low-latency, HD-quality signal that enables them to broadcast live at any time and from any location. The TVUPack family of products has been used to deliver professional-quality live HD footage of a number of important events on every continent including the London Olympics, U.S. presidential election primaries, the World Cup, the Japan tsunami and U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s recent tour of the Middle East and North Africa.

About TVU Networks

TVU Networks provides broadcast organizations around the globe with innovative wireless electronic newsgathering (ENG) and Internet broadcasting solutions. Since its founding in 2005, TVU has provided solutions that enable any size broadcaster to overcome the limitations of traditional broadcasting infrastructure, expand distribution to a wider audience and capture and broadcast live video content in a cost effective way. TVU Networks is privately held and is headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. with offices in New York, Boston, Raleigh, North Carolina and Shanghai, China. More information about TVU Networks can be found at www.tvupack.com.

