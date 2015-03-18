ChyronHego to Provide Integrated Graphics Platform to 15 TV Stations Owned or Operated by Media General

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- March 17, 2015 -- ChyronHego announced today that Media General, one of the largest multimedia companies in the U.S., has adopted a suite of next-generation ChyronHego graphics creation and workflow solutions for 15 of its owned or operated television stations. Installed in MGFX, Media General's centralized graphics hub in Richmond, Virginia, ChyronHego's BlueNet(TM), Mosaic(TM), CAMIO, and Axis World Graphics systems will give each station's production control room an integrated and comprehensive platform for graphics creation and workflow management, asset management, and cloud-based graphics order management.

"One of our goals for the graphics upgrade was to empower our local teams at the stations to do more of their own graphics creation," said Mark Turner, vice president of station engineering and operations, Media General. "After evaluating many products, it was clear that ChyronHego not only met our requirements for a fully integrated single-vendor solution, but also provides the cloud-based tools, such as Axis, to make the local stations more self-sufficient -- all in a manner that closely mirrors our existing workflows. Plus, the ChyronHego team is giving us outstanding support as we drive to our go-live date."

ChyronHego's BlueNet supports Media General's upgrade strategy by enabling an end-to-end graphics workflow to accelerate graphics creation and playout using Mosaic, while CAMIO powers distribution, access, and management of the graphics assets. MediaMaker(TM), a CAMIO component, seamlessly integrates the ChyronHego graphics creation tools with Media General's file-based workflows and third-party editing systems. The Axis World Graphics cloud-based order management system enables personnel at each station, ranging from reporters to editors to news producers, to access a rich set of graphics templates and build broadcast-quality graphics rapidly and easily.

To meet Media General's aggressive delivery schedule, ChyronHego professional services has deployed a team of graphic artists that is working with MGFX and the local stations to migrate legacy content into the new ChyronHego platform.

"With operations in 48 markets, Media General reaches 23 percent of the U.S. television audience and 48 percent of the Internet audience with its broadcast and digital content. Therefore, their choice of ChyronHego for this large and mission-critical project is a tremendous validation of our solutions," said Johan Apel, CEO and president, ChyronHego. "We're privileged to be providing an end-to-end graphics solution that integrates smoothly with Media General's existing workflows, local asset management servers, and news systems to save time, reduce costs, and make every team member as productive as possible."

