Forbidden Strengthens U.S. Presence by Forging Forscene Reseller Agreement With Technicalogy

LONDON -- March 17, 2015 -- Forbidden, makers of the market-leading professional video editing software, Forscene, today announced that it has signed a reseller contract with Technicalogy, a new company formed by previous Forbidden executives Brian Boring and Antonio Nacrur. Under the agreement, Technicalogy will resell the Forscene service in the Americas, including South America.

"The Technicalogy team have spent the past year gaining an in-depth understanding of Forscene and building relationships with clients in the U.S.," said Jason Cowan, Forbidden director of business development. "We're pleased that we will be able to offer continuity of service through Technicalogy, and we look forward to growing the client base by leveraging their strong relationships and deep experience in products and editing workflows."

Technicalogy specialises in delivering efficient media technology workflows for content creation, management, and distribution across all media types. The company is based in Burbank, California, in close proximity to the thriving post-production community and perfectly positioned to support customers throughout the Americas.

"Demand continues to build for cloud-based editing workflows, and Forscene delivers a proven professional solution that serves hundreds of productions every day," said Brian Boring, Technicalogy CEO. "We look forward to aggressively growing market deployments in the territory with the Forscene platform."

In this nonexclusive agreement, Technicalogy joins existing Forscene resellers in the Americas: Bridge Digital, Keycode Media, and Triangle Post.

