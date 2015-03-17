RUSHWORKS to Debut First-of-its-Kind Live Presentation and Robotic Camera Systems at NAB 2015 (and a Drone!)

Flower Mound, TX –RUSHWORKS, provider of low-cost, high-performance television automation and production systems for broadcast, PEG channels, houses of worship, and Internet television solutions, has revealed plans to unveil TalkingPoints™, an exciting, first-of-its-kind addition to the company’s Production series, and StageRover™, an unmanned robotic camera system at NAB 2015. Rush Beesley, RUSHWORKS president, announced from Texas headquarters that both innovations will be introduced for the first time in Booth SL7627 alongside a custom designed multirotor Drone.

TalkingPoints addresses a large array of market sectors, including higher education, houses of worship, corporate training, convention sessions, trade shows and production facilities – any event where presentations are conducted. It furnishes an additional and heightened level of functionality to RUSHWORKS’ existing Integrated PTZ Production Systems, VDESK and REMO, by providing the tools to capture and stream live presentations using up to three PTZ cameras. One camera is dedicated to the presenter, with a second camera covering session panelists. An optional third camera covers the audience for post-session Q&A activity. The presenter camera can optionally be configured to automatically track the presenter’s position throughout the presentation.

“TalkingPoints fulfills a basic industry need – the ability to capture, stream and retain presentation content – that has never been properly and cost-effectively addressed before,” stated Beesley. “For our current VDESK and REMO customers, TalkingPoints is a simple add-in, but it is also available as a standalone system.”

The captured HD file uses Picture-in-Picture (PiP) to display three windows – one each for the PowerPoint/Keynote slideshow, the presenter and the panelists. All session participant information, including names and titles, is imported into layouts well in advance of scheduled sessions. Titles can be generated automatically based on touch screen selection of picture icons of the participants. The presentation can be streamed live, or copied to DVD and USB devices as takeaways from the sessions. The files can also be uploaded to host organization websites for VOD search and retrieval.

Also being introduced at the show is an unmanned robotic camera system called StageRover™. “It’s a GoPro on wheels” Beesley commented. “It’s radio controlled, gyro stabilized and transmits full HD video wirelessly with virtually no latency.” The units replace hand-held camera operators and dollies with highly mobile video robotics for use with VDESK and REMO systems. “StageRover introduces camera motion perspective to complement the unlimited presets supported by our integrated PTZ production systems”, Beesley added.

Recognizing and embracing the value of drones in TV production, RUSHWORKS will also be showing a custom designed multirotor craft sending wireless, zero-latency HD video as one of the inputs to the REMO Remote Production System.

