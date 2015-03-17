Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) Debuts Live-Action Transmitter with Camera at NAB 2015

LAS VEGAS – Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the Broadcast, Sports & Entertainment and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets, introduces its Nucomm Live-Action Point-of-View Transmitter with Camera (Dropcam) at NAB 2015 (Booth N3922).

The Nucomm Dropcam is a self-contained, small, ruggedized COFDM (DVB-T compliant) transmitter with assorted adapter modules. The Dropcam has an integrated battery enabling three hours of unattended transmission. This convenient package makes it the ideal camera transmitter to capture point-of-view video for sporting events, reality television, hidden-camera applications and many other broadcast uses requiring unique and dynamic camera angles.

“We are excited to bring several innovative new products to this year’s NAB show, including our new Live Action Point-of-View Transmitter with Camera, as it is a testament to how our products continue to evolve with the changing needs of the broadcast industry,” says John Payne IV, CTO, Integrated Microwave Technologies. “New technologies and equipment, such as the Dropcam, give broadcasters the tools needed to provide its viewers with an all-access, inside look into major events happening across the globe.”

The Dropcam comes standard with an HD-SDI adapter module. The module enables small, remotely mounted HD cameras to be interfaced directly to the Dropcam without additional batteries. Addition modules are available including an integrated Swivel Camera HD Module, which combines a low-light camera with a high dynamic range microphone. Operators can manually rotate the swivel camera head 180 degrees. The Dropcam also features an assortment of removable sensor modules depending on the users’ specific application and need.

Offering exceptional RF performance and durability, the Dropcam combines true ease of operation and superb H.264 high-profile encoding. It uses COFDM digital RF transmission, enabling superior non-line-of-sight performance in buildings, sports venues and urban environments. This level of performance is unattainable with conventional analog or 802.11(Wi-Fi) products.

The Dropcam may be optionally fitted with an internal edge video recorder, which records audio and video onto an internal memory for off-line analysis. Users can download the recorded video over a USB connection to any computer.

The Nucomm Dropcam’s integrated battery can power the transmitter for more than three hours, and can be recharged using the AC adaptor provided in the kit. It is also capable of AES encryption, making it ideal for high-profile live sports broadcast applications.

The video from Dropcam can be received on any MPEG-4 capable handheld receiver, receive sites or broadcast trucks. IMT’s two-way diversity handheld receivers, such as Direct VU or the new compact Nucomm Mini Viewer, are ideal for video assist and video streaming with the Dropcam. NAB 2015 visitors can see the full portfolio of IMT receivers on IMT’s Booth N3922.

Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) is a leader in advanced digital microwave systems and a provider of engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services serving the Broadcast, Sports & Entertainment and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and IMT, offering customers worldwide complete video broadcast solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital microwave video systems (including COFDM, VSB, MPEG2, H.264 and HEVC) for portable and fixed link applications. RF Central is an innovative brand of compact microwave video equipment for licensed and license free broadcast applications. IMT is a trusted provider of mission-critical wireless video solutions to state and local police departments, NASA and the Department of Homeland Security.

