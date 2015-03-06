Spain's Atresmedia gets promoted with Quantel

Atresmedia, one of Spain's largest private media groups, has purchased a Quantel Enterprise sQ fast-turnaround production system to enhance its busy corporate promotions department. The system will support program promotions for four free-to-air national terrestrial channels - Antena 3 (HD), La Sexta (HD), Neox, Nova, two international satellite channels and one national cable channel.

The Atresmedia system comprises 100 hours of HD workspace, five sQ Cut licenses for desktop editing, four Qube craft editors and five Final Cut Pro workstations. Ingest is handled by sQ Record and sQ Play is used for playback quality check operations.

The Enterprise sQ system is integrated with Atresmedia's large storage via Fileflow and the soft-mount capabilities of its Qube craft-editors and sQ Cut applications via Q I/O - giving Atresmedia's producers instant access to program material for their promotions. The combination of soft mount, the sophisticated Qube editing toolset and the efficient Enterprise sQ workflow enables Atresmedia to satisfy the ever increasing demand for high quality promotions to attract and retain viewers.

Santiago Pintor, Head of Technical Support and responsible for this project, said, "The new Enterprise sQ solution boosts the creativity of our operators through better team working and it improves productivity by optimizing technical processes such as locating media and transferring to broadcasting systems, in a better way than our previous standalone eQ systems."

Quantel Sales Director, Martin Mulligan, said, "Atresmedia is a long-standing Quantel customer, so we are delighted that they have chosen Quantel systems once again - the result of a detailed competitive analysis. The system will enhance Atresmedia's creative and competitive edge, producing the best experience for its customers."