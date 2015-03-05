Roland Corporation U.S. Appoints Clyne Media to Augment Public Relations and Editorial Efforts









— Part of a new strategic business plan, company retains Clyne Media and expands internal marketing team with additional resources —





Los Angeles, CA, March 3, 2015 — Roland Corporation U.S. announces the appointment of Nashville- and New York-based firm Clyne Media Inc. as agency of record to spearhead public relations and editorial initiatives, effective immediately. The announcement was made by Chris Halon, Director, Marketing Communications, Roland Corporation U.S., and is, along with Roland, expanding its internal marketing team, part of a new strategic business plan reflecting Roland’s ongoing commitment to the expansion of the company and its brands.

Clyne Media is a specialized marketing communications/media relations agency, serving the needs of leaders in the musical instrument, professional audio, high-technology electronics and entertainment market sectors. Working closely with Roland’s in-house marketing team, the company will pursue new editorial opportunities on behalf of Roland and help focus public relations efforts with industry editors and independent journalists. Agency President/CEO Robert Clyne will handle the account management, while dedicated company staff will cover media relations, technical writing, editing, social media and other initiatives.

The expansion of Roland’s internal marketing team involves the creation of three new positions: a Local Marketing Specialist, to provide specialized marketing content to support Roland’s retail dealer base; a Social Media and Content Specialist, to coordinate content across various social channels; and a Web Specialist Pro A/V, to provide expanded web support for Roland’s Pro A/V business.

“We look forward to working with Robert Clyne and his team,” stated Chris Halon. “Along with our newly expanded marketing department, Clyne Media will contribute to and augment our existing media efforts with the goal of increasing our brand-name equity and the widespread awareness of our product lines in our vertical markets and mainstream media. With the addition of Clyne Media and our new internal personnel, our media presence will grow to reflect the expansion and evolution of the Roland brand in the U.S. marketplace.”

Robert Clyne stated, “Those who know me well know that, aside from my career in public relations and marketing, I am a lifelong keyboardist and appreciator of music and instruments. My team and I could not be more excited to work with this iconic brand.”

