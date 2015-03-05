New Orad Maestro Release Integrates MAM and Social Media, Giving Broadcasters Substantial Graphics Capabilities

March 5, 2015 -- The new Orad Maestro enterprise graphics suite 6.9 release offers full integration with the Orad iFind media asset management and Orad Social Media Hub solutions. The release also integrates the Orad WorldMapper 3D map templates within the Maestro graphics production workflow. Other new capabilities include enhanced third-party integrations with Avid, Imagine and EVS production products. “Maestro 6.9’s new capabilities are part of Orad’s new graphics suite, providing users with easy-to-use tools to achieve an end-to-end graphics workflow both enriching and simplifying the production workflow,” comments Avi Sharir, CEO and president of Orad.

Seamless integration with Orad iFind lets broadcasters take advantage of iFind’s advanced workflow management tools within the Maestro graphics environment to better manage, search and browse media assets. Easy-to-use map templates can be used seamlessly in the Maestro production workflow to enrich the story with visually engaging and sophisticated maps. Thanks to the integration with Orad’s Social Media Hub, Maestro can receive and publish social media content and graphics.

Maestro 6.9 offers integration with Avid MediaCentral |UX as well as enhanced integration with Avid iNews Command enabling advanced control of Maestro. The new release also supports import of Imagine D-Series playlists into Maestro; integration with EVS’ Xedio for real-time playout of graphics over edited video, and much more.

