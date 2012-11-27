Jünger Audio’s Loudness Control Technology Is ‘On The Move’

Jünger Audio’s internationally acclaimed Loudness control technology is making an impact in the Outside Broadcast market where it is helping broadcasters tackle surprise audio level changes right at the start of the production process.

Among the broadcasters who have recently turned to Jünger Audio for their ‘on the move’ loudness control is KTK in Kazakhstan, which has installed the company’s D*AP LM4 processors into its latest DSNG truck.

Built into a Toyota Land Cruiser by Lithuanian systems integrator TVC, KTK’s DSNG station features a SWE-DISH/Rockwell Collins Drive Away Antenna system, two Ericsson Voyager II multi-format integrated DSNG encoders and two fully redundant Ericsson RX8200 advanced modular receivers. This fully operational HD live production system connects with both TV studios and Outside Broadcast vehicles and is being used for live broadcasting.

Arman Shuraev, CEO of KTK, says: “We are very satisfied with the performance of Jünger Audio’s loudness control, which we have installed in our new DSNG vehicle. The units are proving very effective and easy to use.”

Christoph Harm, Jünger Audio’s International Sales Manager, says: “With more and more countries introducing legislation to control audio loudness, we are noticing increased demand for our LEVEL MAGIC-based loudness control products from those involved in the very first stages of content creation. Broadcasters using Outside Broadcast trucks and SNG vehicles to capture content for news, live and sporting events often have to deal with a wide variety of incoming audio sources. This can result in peak level and dynamic range fluctuations during the same programme, depending on the number of different audio sources being used. Balancing these so that viewers don’t have to rely on their remote controls to constantly adjust the volume is a major problem – and one that requires an effective and economic solution.”

Jünger Audio’s recently introduced D*AP range of Digital Audio Processors is proving particularly popular with the Outside Broadcast market because it is specifically designed to control audio loudness at the creation and editing stage. The D*AP series, which is available in two and four channel versions, can handle both analogue and digital (AES/EBU) audio with optional 3G/HD/SD-SDI I/O. The units fit neatly into a 19” rack, making them ideal for installation into OB trucks, and are controllable through a front panel or via a Web-based interface.

About Jünger Audio

Established in Berlin in 1990, Jünger Audio specialises in the design and manufacture of high-quality digital audio dynamics processors. It has developed a unique range of digital processors that are designed to meet the demands of the professional audio market. All of its products are easy to operate and are developed and manufactured in-house, ensuring that the highest standards are maintained throughout. Its customers include many of the world’s top radio and TV broadcasters, IPTV providers, music recording studios and audio post production facilities. www.junger-audio.com

