Moving from FCP to FCP X? Let Moviola Help.

Many FCP users have struggled making the transition to FCP X, let Moviola’s free webinar lead the way!



When Apple released FCP X, it signalled a drastic departure from the traditional interface of NLE’s. This caused headaches for many people looking to upgrade from older FCP versions, or to migrate over from other popular NLE systems. But with the latest releases, Apple has brought back many of the features expected in a professional editing system, and Moviola is here to help identify them, and detail how to make the most of the classic tools by integrating them with new, updated ones. Tune in at 11:30 AM PST on November 27th to join this free live webinar, and help yourself migrate to FCP X.



Presenter Michael Wohl is an award-winning filmmaker and author of fifteen books on storytelling and post-production, primarily with Final Cut Studio. He also records training videos available for download. He currently teaches at UCLA and has also taught and designed curricula at AFI and San Francisco State. He has taught hundreds of seminars and sessions at film festivals and tradeshows around the world including Sundance, SXSW, DV Expo, NAB, IBC, Interbee Japan, MacWorld Paris, and many others.



To register for this webinar, visithttp://www.moviola.com/webinars/fcp-x-for-fcp-classic-users/



To learn more on all of Moviola's training, which include onsite training, conversations with Hollywood editors, and both live and on-demand webinars, among others, visit moviola.com.



About Moviola



Established in 1923, Moviola created the very first film editing machine. Changing with the times, we now offer a full service non-linear editing rental division with 24/7 workflow design and technical support, camera rentals, tape and solid state media sales. Our training division offers online training via our webinars, ebooks, podcasts, and mobile apps; while our on-site training center specializes in courses focusing on AVID, Adobe, and Apple products, along with many other popular post-production systems.

