Plura Expands High-Brightness 3G Monitor Range at 2015 NAB Show

PHOENIX, March 2, 2015 — At the 2015 NAB Show in April, Plura Broadcast, a global manufacturer of high-performance digital broadcast and video production solutions, will expand its PHB-3G Series of high-brightness portable LCD monitors with a new 7-inch model. Designed for a wide range of broadcast mobile, indoor and outdoor applications, the PHB-3G Series delivers incomparable quality for ENG monitoring in the field under extreme sunlight conditions, or in a typical high-brightness environment inside a sports stadium. Even in direct sunlight, the new monitors deliver stunning picture quality and accurate color reproduction in accordance with SMPTE, EBU, and REC 709 standards.

Rugged, versatile and portable, PHB-3G Series monitors support up to 1300 cd/m2 of brightness without a hood or sun-visor for less bulk and weight. With one touch of a button, producers can achieve the maximum brightness of 1300 cd/m2 outdoors, or down to 100 for indoor venues. Additionally, the PHB-3G's shielding, circuitry and filtration properties eliminate all potential electromagnetic interference from radar or GPS navigation systems used in helicopter applications—an important differentiation from competitive solutions on the market.

The Plura PHB-3G Series, which also includes a 9-inch model, offers the exceptional software-defined feature set built into most Plura monitors, including its unique ICAC intelligent calibration and alignment tool to automatically enable gamma correction, color temperature and white luminance level adjustments. This ensures conformance to all pertinent broadcast standards while in the midst of live production.

According to Ray Kalo, president, Plura Broadcast, the growing PHB-3G Series represents a continuation of the company's strategy to align its portfolio with the changing requirements of broadcasters and production professionals in the digital TV age.

“Our PHB-3G Series will prove especially valuable to our customers—American news and traffic helicopters among them—who want a high-brightness monitoring tool for talent and co-pilots," said Ray Kalo, president, Plura Broadcast. "Like our other all-in-one monitors, these units exemplify our commitment to provide the industry with integrated functionality of rich feature sets within easy-to-manage platforms—boosting operational value without raising costs."

Other key broadcast-centric features of the PHB-3G Series include RGB 12-bit digital signal processing for accelerated response time, exceptionally smooth video, and consistent color reproduction. Both monitors also integrate waveform and vector scopes, closed caption decoding, audio metering and time code display, PIP modes, and a stereo speaker for live audio monitoring.

Plura Broadcast will display the complete PHB-3G Series at the 2015 NAB Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center, taking place April 13-16. The company will exhibit at Booth N2718.

