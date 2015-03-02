Britain delivers innovation to CABSAT 2015

More than 50 UK exhibitors seek share of burgeoning market

Dubai, CABSAT 2015, 10-12 March 2015: Britain’s greatest export is its language, which in modern times was largely disseminated through radio, television and, now, the web – all of which are also British ‘inventions’.

Innovation is virtually synonymous with British technologies and techniques, which continue to be vigorously developed not just for domestic purposes but for the global stage.

To that end, UK Trade and Investment (UKTI), sponsored by techUK and managed by export outreach specialists Tradefair, is providing support for more than 50 British exhibitors at CABSAT 2015, to be held in Dubai 10-12 March.

The Middle East, North Africa and South Asia (MENASA) market for media and broadcast is projected to be worth more than $2 billion this year. Thousands of professionals from the region converge on CABSAT each year, eager to explore the best of the best from more than 900 exhibitors looking to do business in the region, and exhibitors on the British pavilions are chief among those high on the list of ‘must see’ displays for innovative new products and services.

Tradefair establishes and runs multiple pavilions under the ‘Technology is GREAT Britain’ brand. The branding provides a highly identifiable focal point for the exhibiting British companies as well as meeting and hospitality facilities for more in-depth business discussions. The Tradefair presence is established at key points throughout CABSAT’s exhibition halls to ensure each UK company is readily accessible by delegates from the most relevant market segments.

As well as providing total support for exhibiting UK companies, UKTI also provides special services to help new companies maximise their export opportunities, including a popular introduction and meeting programme that matches British and international companies, facilitating introductions at IBC to get the relationship ball rolling.

At CABSAT 2015, Tradefair has worked hard to ensure that the range of products on offer span from traditional engineering to the latest in IP-based satellite dishes; asset management and digital archiving to loudness verification and cloud content management.

“People tend to forget that many of the world’s most transformative technologies were born of an idea by small-to-medium size companies that had a vision coupled with the technical know-how to achieve it,” said Mark Birchall of Tradefair. “The same holds true today, and our job is to ensure that British innovators are put front-and-centre before those who have a need for their products and services.”

Other British companies take their own CABSAT exhibition stands, but have the opportunity to take advantage of similar levels of on-site UKTI and Tradefair support. Further information about the UKTI, Tradefair and exhibiting companies can be found at the UK Pavilion in Hall 3.

