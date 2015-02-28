Dejero Signs Ideal Systems as Distributor for APAC Region

Partnership Accelerates Dejero's Global Expansion as Growth in Local News and Sports Coverage Drives Demand for LIVE+ Platform

WATERLOO, Ontario -- Feb. 27, 2015 --Dejero, award-winning creator of the industry's most powerful and versatile family of mobile newsgathering and live event products, has chosen Ideal Systems as its distributor for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Ideal Systems will represent Dejero's LIVE+ Platform of simple-to-use mobile transmitters, servers, software, and cloud services from its offices in Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, India, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

"At Ideal Systems, we are always on the lookout for technologies that can deliver cost efficiencies to our customers without impinging on quality of service. Dejero greatly simplifies broadcasting from remote locations with high-reliability products," said Fintan McKiernan, CEO, Ideal Systems, Southeast Asia. "Since many of Ideal Systems' largest clients are heavily focused on news and sports broadcasting, adding the LIVE+ Platform from Dejero is a natural extension of our existing business."

One of Asia's largest systems integrators, Ideal Systems has designed and built some of the region's largest news studios. As Dejero's partner, Ideal Systems will promote the LIVE+ Platform's role in helping address Asian broadcasters' biggest challenges, including the requirement to increase localized live TV production to meet the demand for more local and regional news content. Another catalyst in the demand for Dejero solutions is the rapid rollout of 4G services by Asian telcos, which is offering increased bandwidth and driving down the cost of bonded cellular transmissions compared to traditional satellite or microwave approaches.

"With its broad reach across the APAC region, 25-year track record of service, and deep understanding of the complex dynamics driving the Asian broadcast market, Ideal Systems is truly the 'ideal' partner for us to accelerate our growth in Asia," said Brian Cram, CEO, Dejero. "Ideal's extensive footprint means we're able to reach customers across Asia through a single network of regional offices for sales, service, and support. The explosion in local news and sports broadcasting throughout Asia, coupled with Ideal's expert representation, offers a great opportunity for Dejero to further establish itself in this exciting and dynamic region."

Ideal Systems will introduce its Dejero partnership at the Asia-Pacific Broadcast Union exhibition in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 3-6. More information about Dejero and its complete LIVE+ Platform is available at www.dejero.com.

About Ideal Systems

Ideal Systems, Asia's largest broadcast systems integrator, is a multinational organization providing innovative media and design solutions to broadcasters, telecoms, and media. Ideal Systems provides services that range from systems consultancy and design conceptualization to systems deployment and support for broadcast systems, facilities, studios, and newsrooms.

Ideal Systems has eleven regional offices in nine countries across Asia. The company employs almost 200 staff members in Hong Kong (headquarters), China, Taiwan, India, Japan, Singapore (S.E.A. headquarters), Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

About Dejero

From video capture and transmission to management and distribution, Dejero solutions help broadcasters, media companies, and organizations of all sizes reach their global multiscreen audiences instantly and cost-effectively. Dejero's LIVE+ Platform simplifies the acquisition and broadcast of live video on-air and online through a broad range of traditional and emerging uplink solutions. The platform, including portable transmitters and software for laptops and smartphones, intelligently manages or bonds wireless connections (3G/4G/LTE, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, microwave, and satellite) to deliver optimal picture quality. In addition, customers are able to centrally monitor and manage Dejero devices and live feeds in the cloud for streamlined content delivery and enhanced operational efficiency. Dejero is privately held and based in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.dejero.com.

