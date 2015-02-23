57th Annual GRAMMY Awards® Audio Team Collaborates for Live Broadcast

Santa Monica, Calif. — The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards® on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2015, showcased an amazing collection of musical performances and tributes and utilized the latest in technology to provide television viewers worldwide with a cutting-edge, high-definition/5.1 surround sound event.

The GRAMMY Awards' technical staff consists of audio pioneers who continually strive to employ the latest in HDTV and 5.1 technology to enhance the show. The Recording Academy® Producers & Engineers Wing® members Hank Neuberger and Glenn Lorbecki supervised the broadcast audio and the music mix respectively, while fellow P&E Wing member Leslie Ann Jones supervised the house audio.

Caption: Only minutes before the start of the 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards, several members of the 2015 audio team gathered for a photo. Pictured L-R: top row: Andrew “Fletch” Fletcher, FOH System Engineer; Mikael Stewart, FOH Production Mixer; Maureen Droney, Producer & Engineers Wing Managing Director; Ron Reaves, FOH Music Mixer. Bottom row: Mark Linnet, M3 Offline Remix Truck Engineer-in-Charge; Eric Schilling, Co-Broadcast Music Mixer; and Glenn Lorbecki, GRAMMY Award Telecast Supervisor of Broadcast Audio.

Photograph courtesy of The Recording Academy®/WireImage. © 2015 Photograph by Kevin Winter.