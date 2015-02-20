Video Clarity Now Shipping RTM and ClearView With Optional Dolby(R) Digital+ Audio Decoding

Built-In Decoding Saves Money and Streamlines Workflow for Television Networks and Operators

CAMPBELL, Calif. -- Feb. 17, 2015 -- Video Clarity Inc., provider of market-leading audio and video quality measurement and analysis systems, today announced it is now shipping its RTM real-time audio and video monitoring solution and ClearView line of video quality analyzers with optional built-in decoding of Dolby(R) Digital and Dolby Digital Plus(TM) audio in SDI or IP video streams and files. Building this optional function into the system simplifies quality testing and saves money for any broadcast, cable, IPTV, and satellite program distributor that carries Dolby Digital audio in its programs.

Thus far the new Dolby Digital+ audio decoding option has been delivered to and installed by a major cable TV provider, a multinational telecommunications corporation, and a telecommunications equipment manufacturing company.

"The economics of program delivery today dictate that our customers work more efficiently than ever, so we're always aiming to help them streamline and save money. Adding Dolby Digital decoding to the testing process is one of our latest innovations," said Blake Homan, president and founder of Video Clarity. "The new integrated decoding functionality means television networks and our manufacturing clientele won't have to purchase a separate decoding device and will spend less money overall on a functioning test solution."

Built-in Dolby Digital decoding allows users to test files and streams containing Dolby audio, giving RTM and ClearView an internal ability to decode IP streams to baseband signals without first requiring external decoding. In turn, users can join and switch to any stream over an IP network and selectively decode any of those audio/video streams serially for testing. This function enables such tasks as an A/V offset test for lip sync to be performed on any kind of stream containing a mix of Dolby and other audio types, using either RTM's real-time test inputs or the ClearView capture function on both HD-SDI and IP inputs.

The new Dolby Digital audio encoding functionality for RTM and ClearView is available at a price of $4,995 per system for all multichannel audio decoding requirements or as an optional software license for new systems. More information about Video Clarity and the company's products is available at www.videoclarity.com.

Video Clarity Inc. provides audio and video quality assessment and analysis systems for researchers, broadcasters, equipment vendors, and entertainment distribution engineers that must continually measure the quality of their products and services. Propelled by market-leading technology, Video Clarity solutions have been adopted the world over by major media networks such as NBC Universal and BSkyB; leading broadcast-product manufacturers such as Cisco and Harmonic; and educational, government, and research organizations such as the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, the U.S. Army, and NASA. Video Clarity was founded in 2003, with headquarters in Campbell, California, and distribution worldwide. Additional information is available at www.videoclarity.com.

