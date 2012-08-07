Primestream Announces FORK 3.5 Production Suite

AMSTERDAM -- Primestream(R), a leader in advanced media asset management and broadcast automation software, today announced FORK(TM) 3.5, the newest version of its acclaimed FORK Production Suite for managing and automating broadcast workflows. With new features, technological improvements, and integrations with third-party broadcast workflows, FORK 3.5 is even more responsive, powerful, extendable, and adept at managing large-scale and multisite installations.

"Our clients' needs are continually evolving, so we make sure that the FORK platform evolves with them," said Claudio Lisman, Primestream|B4M president and CEO. "Our collaborative workflows for media asset management, automation, multifacility operations, and remote production control are imperative for today's operations, which must be able to process ever larger quantities of incoming content and deliver it to the widest range of screens and destinations."

Improvements to FORK's underlying technology -- such as FORK Drones(TM), dynamic metadata forms, and scripts -- increase the software's stability, reliability, and functionality, enabling FORK 3.5 to manage larger installations more efficiently and operate within today's workflows for multiscreen delivery.

FORK 3.5's FORK Xchange(TM) Suite companion application is another significant improvement. The Web portal into the FORK environment, FORK Xchange Suite gives broadcasters and media enterprises instant Internet access to content when and where they need it.

FORK 3.5 also includes the new Shot List Editor, a fast and nimble way to edit proxy content inside of FORK. Its intuitive visual interface allows any user to start editing within minutes, working with clips, subclips, voiceovers, and content with various frame rates.

Primestream continues its commitment to open-platform, hardware-agnostic broadcast solutions by integrating FORK 3.5 with workflows from Adobe(R) Premiere(R) Pro, Avid(R) Media Composer(R), Harmonic ChannelPort(TM), and Sony(R) XDCAM(R) Station, as well as SGL and Quantum archives.

FORK 3.5 will make its European debut at IBC2012, with demonstrations available on stand 7.D21. More information about Primestream and B4M products is available at www.b4m.com or www.primestream.com.

About Primestream

Primestream(R) broadcast software solutions offer a seamless end-to-end platform for digital acquisition of live and file-based video content, media asset management, editing, logging, control room and master control playback, smartphone and tablet video contribution, publishing to the Web, and dynamic archiving. The company's portfolio includes the B4M FORK(TM) suite of applications, as well as Mobile2Air(TM), ControlStation(TM), and the cloud-based FORK Xchange(TM). Deployed in more than 300 broadcast operations across 40 countries, Primestream's proven solutions are implemented by some of the world's leading broadcasters, uplink services providers, online digital media operations, and production/post-production facilities. More information is available at www.primestream.com and b4m.com.

