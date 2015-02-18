CUESCRIPT UNVEILS NEW CSM FEATURES DURING BVE DEBUT

Company’s CS CueNumber to be Introduced to European Broadcast Market

LONDON, FEBRUARY 18, 2015 — CueScript, a provider of creative prompting solutions with feature-rich designs for all broadcast production needs, is proud to announce its new CS CueNumber double digit cue light for its CSM line of prompting solutions at BVE 2015 (Stand P11). Also on display from the CSM line will be the CSM15 15”, CSM17 17” and CSM19 19” LED High Brightness HD-SDI Prompters.

“With one of our headquarters located here in the U.K., it’s exciting to be making our BVE debut,” says Brian Larter, Managing Director of CueScript. “CueNumber is our first launch of the new year and it is the perfect solution for both current and new users who are working on multi-camera and/or multi-studio productions. Also, since so many of our product designs, such as the CSM line, are based on user feedback, BVE allows us the opportunity to interface with our customers and hear about their various projects and needs.”

The CS CueNumber, is a double digit cue light, which offers the option of having the studio’s prefix or camera identification number past 9. The units feature bright green LED lights, with adjustable brightness. This allows the CueNumber to be adapted to a variety of productions, from an evening newscast to a light entertainment program. The CS CueNumber is available as an accessory with each CSM Prompter Monitor, simply requiring a single USB cable to power the CS CueNumber and ensemble the tally signal controls.

The CSM line of LED High Brightness HD-SDI Prompter Monitors is based on the company’s depth of experience in and knowledge of the broadcast industry, as well as feedback from users in the field. By utilizing this information, CueScript has infused each model with all of the features that are necessary for modern broadcast productions, resulting in a major leap forward in prompting technology and displays. Each of CueScript’s CSM prompter monitors feature low energy consumption and a low power start up, two of the top requirements in today’s diverse range of production situations. Their three-mode adjustable power input includes low (26 watts), medium (30 watts) and high (38 watts). The models also feature an integrated mounting system, low-profile design and an increased viewing angle (170 x 16) for easier screen readability.

The CSTM19 Talent Monitor is an optional accessory for the standard CSM line, built to be hung under the CSM prompter to help keep studio floors tidy and to prevent the talent from having to look off camera at a separate monitor. Aesthetically pleasing in its curved design with integrated mounting rails, the CSTM19 allows for a smooth, quick setup.

In addition to the CSM range, the company’s Education, Media and Corporate (EMC) line of prompter displays will also be featured at BVE. The EMC-15” and EMC-17” Prompter Monitors are aimed at the productions that do not require the high level of features associated with the company’s CSM range of monitors.

All CSM and EMC prompter and talent monitors meet the following requirements: CE, TUV, FCC, C-Tick, PSE, RoHs.

About CueScript

Launched in 2014 by industry veterans Michael Accardi, Peter Carey and Brian Larter, CueScript provides creative teleprompting hardware and software solutions, with innovative feature-rich designs for all broadcast production needs. The company’s top priority is to provide exceptional experiences to customers and users with its products and services, all of which are based on the vast industry experience of its founders and its close relationships with distributors, vendors and OEM partners. Backed by the company’s unique approach to prompting, CueScript’s top priority is to meet and exceed the expectations of its customers and users from the beginning, as they work together to build successful longstanding relationships.