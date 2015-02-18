SOUND DEVICES 970 EARNS CAS TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

REEDSBURG, WI — Sound Devices, specialists in audio and video products for broadcast and film production, is pleased to announce that its 970 rack-mount, multi-track audio recorder won the Cinema Audio Society (CAS) Technical Achievement Award in the Production category.

The Cinema Audio Society was formed in 1964 to recognize innovations in recording technologies, including hardware and software products that are used by sound mixing professionals. Sound Devices has now been a recipient of the prestigious CAS Technical Achievement Award five times. The 744T and 788T Production Recorders, and the 664 and 633 Field Production Mixers are all past winners.

“To be consistently recognized year after year for our new products with CAS Technical Achievement Awards is a remarkable accomplishment,” says Matt Anderson, President of Sound Devices. “At Sound Devices, we continue to push the boundaries by presenting high-quality, innovative tools that make a difference in the demanding workflows of our customers in the motion picture and television industries. We couldn’t be happier that the 970, our first-ever dedicated rack-mount audio solution, is being recognized for doing so.”

Sound Devices’ 970 records 64 channels of monophonic or polyphonic 24-bit WAV files from any of its 144 available inputs, including 64 channels of Ethernet-based Dante, 64 channels of optical or coaxial MADI, eight channels of line-level analog and eight channels of AES digital. The half-rack, 2-U device simplifies any application requiring high-quality high-track-count audio recording, such as drama and reality productions, and live concert recording. The 970 records to any of four attached drives, two front-panel drive bays (behind the screen) and two rear-panel e-SATA-connected drives. Material can be recorded to multiple drives simultaneously or sequentially. With its built-in, rock-steady Ambient™ Recording Lockit time-code technology, the 970 is well-suited to operate as a master clock.

The 970 also features an embedded Web-based control panel for machine transport and setup control over Ethernet-based networks as well as file transfer over the data network with SMB. Users can perform file metadata editing of scene name, take name, notes, track names and reel folders before, during and after recording across all drives. In addition to RS-422 and GPIO control, the unit also allows for format conversion between analog, AES digital, MADI and Dante. Sound Devices’ 970 is designed with a large five-inch screen for metering of up to 64 tracks and for fast and intuitive menu control.

Additionally, Sound Devices 970 features the company’s proprietary PowerSafe™ technology, which has a built-in 10-second power reserve. In the event of a power loss, the unit continues to operate for up to 10 seconds to safely stop any file operation and then shuts down. This ensures that a complete power loss has no effect on the recording. The 970 also features FileSafe™, which automatically detects and repairs corrupted file headers when drives are mounted. Should this occur when a drive is inadvertently removed during recording, the user can simply reinsert the drive and FileSafe will automatically repair the files.

Sound Devices, LLC designs and manufactures portable audio mixers, digital audio recorders and related equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news-gathering, live event and acoustical test and measurement applications. Video Devices is a brand of Sound Devices for their digital video recorders and related products that address a range of multiple-source video productions, including fast-paced, mission-critical studio applications, live sports, live events, and mobile production.

Founded in 1998, the company designs and manufactures both brands from their Reedsburg, Wisconsin headquarters with additional offices in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information, visit the Sound Devices and Video Devices websites: www.sounddevices.com and www.videodevices.com.