Forscene 2015 NAB Show Preview - Booth SL5305

Forscene at the 2015 NAB Show:

New and Greatly Improved Forscene Features

At the 2015 NAB Show, Forbidden will feature the new Forscene, which was unveiled at IBC2014 and went live in December. The newly designed Forscene interface provides an efficient and enjoyable user experience. Forbidden has also given Forscene a new infusion of functionality by adding a media asset management (MAM) system. Through the Forscene MAM, users have the full potential of the platform -- from acquisition to publishing -- at their fingertips.

With the new functionality provided by the Forscene MAM, customers can:

* Move media between Forscene servers in different locations

* Rename, share, and publish media from various accounts in the Forscene MAM

* Manage and configure ingest servers from the cloud, including assigning access to media storage and setting up watch folders for ingest

* Configure publishing settings and formats from the Forscene MAM

Other new Forscene features include the ability to publish with burnt-in timecode or other metadata; expanded multicam logging to support up to 18 cameras simultaneously; and increased support for different formats that enables functions such as editing MXF files during ingest.

Partner Demonstrations Showcase Forscene Integration

As well as demonstrating the new Forscene for the first time in the U.S., Forbidden will host partner demonstrations on the Forscene booth at 2015 NAB Show. These sessions will show how Forscene has been integrated with other technologies to create new workflows that increase efficiency and save time and money. Some of the planned sessions include Forscene's integration into Field 59's news workflow to provide a highlights and closed-captioning solution, and the Microsoft Azure-deltatre-Forscene integration for sports subclipping and highlights packaging.

"We're looking forward to introducing the new Forscene and all the benefits that the world's best cloud-based professional video editing software can offer to the U.S. market. We're confident that the new product developments and our demonstrations with integration partners will showcase Forscene's power and versatility."

-- Jason Cowan, Director of Business Development, Forbidden Technologies plc

Forbidden Technologies delivers high-performance cloud video services for media makers and broadcasters. Its flagship product, Forscene, is the world's most advanced cloud-based professional video editing software, powering entirely new workflows from creation to delivery. Quoted on the London Stock Exchange, Forbidden partners with high-profile media and technology companies to complement its cloud infrastructure and provide greater value and efficiency to its clients.

