IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) 2015 NAB Show Preview -- Booth L29

IEEE BTS at the 2015 NAB Show

Committed to advancing electrical and electronic engineering, the IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) offers a variety of educational opportunities for its members, including technical presentations, events, conferences, and training programs. With more than 2,000 members and chapters worldwide, the IEEE BTS is the leading professional resource for broadcast engineers around the world.

The IEEE BTS will offer technical training and tutorials prior to and at the 2015 NAB Show. Designed to bring attendees up to speed on next-generation television technologies, the sessions continue the society's long-standing mission of providing scientific and technical educational training programs to the broadcast engineering community.

Educational Opportunities

"IP Video for Broadcast Engineers" Technical Training Seminar

Prior to the start of the 2015 NAB Show, the IEEE BTS will offer a one-day technical training course for those looking to brush up on their IP video skills and knowledge as part of the PBS Technical Conference (TechCon). The course will take place on April 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Vegas PBS, located at 3050 E. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas. The cost is $150. Registration is open now at www.pbstechconference.org/registration/.

This course will provide a detailed look at the key technologies used to transmit video signals over IP networks not only to viewers, but also for contribution, distribution, and within production facilities. The emphasis will be on explaining the underlying technologies and showing practical applications for them. Students will become familiar with a range of terminology and standards, and gain an understanding of how IP video technologies will impact their current and future plans for video production, networking, and delivery.

RF Radiation Exposure Safety Standards, Practices, and Regulations Tutorial

The IEEE BTS will host a tutorial session at the NAB Broadcast Engineering Conference. On April 13 from 3 to 6 p.m. in room S228, Eric R. Wandel, president at Wavepoint Research, will chair the tutorial on "RF Radiation Exposure Safety Standards, Practices, and Regulations." Presented by broadcast industry technology experts, the tutorial session will explore a variety of topics, including standards of IEEE International Committee on Electromagnetic Safety (ICES); FCC policy on RF exposure, practical considerations, measurements, and RF safety programs; and examples of RF exposure problems. At the end, the speakers will participate in an interactive Q&A session.

Membership Discounts for 2015 NAB Show Attendees

The society is offering 2015 NAB Show attendees a 50 percent discount on IEEE membership, plus an additional discounted price of $7.50 to join BTS. IEEE membership includes attendance at local events and activities, discounted membership to individual societies, and a wide range of educational opportunities including conferences and presentations. Members also receive the latest industry news from IEEE, IEEE Spectrum, IEEE Standards News, and The Institute.

About IEEE BTS

The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) is a technical society and council dedicated to advancing electrical and electronic engineering by maintaining scientific and technical standards, as well as educating its members through various meetings, presentations, events, conferences, and training programs.

