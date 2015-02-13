Max Francis Joins the Lectrosonics Team as Sales Associate

Rio Rancho, NM (February 12, 2013) – As the company continues to expand its talented team of industry professionals to meet growing market needs, Lectrosonics is pleased to announce that Max Francis has joined their team as Sales Associate. n his new role, Francis will be based out of the NM Headquarters to offer in-house sales support for both dealers and end-users. He will also travel with area sales managers to visit and support Lectrosonics customers.

“We are delighted to add Max to our staff and look forward to the expertise and energy he will bring to Lectrosonics," says Gordon Moore, CTS, Vice President of Sales at Lectrosonics.

Max Francis joins Lectrosonics after a ten-year career in the professional audio and film industries, working as a musician, engineer and technical equipment consultant as well as in acquisitions. In the film industry, Max served as an ADR engineer for international releases such as "Terminator 4" and "Crash" (season one). As a music engineer he has worked with a number of musicians including James Newton, as well as on projects for several artists with the Brooklyn Academy record label.

"I am very excited to join the Lectrosonics Family,” adds Francis. “I look forward to working with this company who has such an excellent reputation in the audio world!"

About Lectrosonics

Well respected within the film, broadcast, and theatre technical communities since 1971, Lectrosonics wireless microphone systems and audio processing products are used daily in mission-critical applications by audio engineers familiar with the company's dedication to quality, customer service, and innovation. Lectrosonics is a US manufacturer based in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Visit the company online at www.lectrosonics.com.