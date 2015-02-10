Harmonic and THIS TECHNOLOGY Transform Content Regionalization

Combined Offering Centralizes Delivery of Alternate Content Streams Across Tier-One Operator Footprints, Enabling Regionalized Channel Viewing

DENVER and SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Feb. 10, 2015 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, and THIS TECHNOLOGY, which helps MVPDs and programmers monetize and deliver content to any screen, today announced a partnership that enables multichannel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and programmers to deliver regionalized content such as sports or local programming to the right audience on any device. The integration brings together THIS TECHNOLOGY's alternate content delivery system with encoding solutions from Harmonic. Following successful deployment with a tier-one MVPD in 2014, the companies now jointly support network consolidation efforts that result in seamless content switching and enforce market protection via centralized control of content, encoding, and distribution.

"Together with Harmonic, we simplify what was once a very hardware-intensive process by offering the flexibility to use virtual IRDs," said Rick Hamilton, vice president of global sales for THIS TECHNOLOGY. "This enables nationwide or market-specific content switching based on programming requirements at any given moment. Looking ahead, we are committed to the expansion of this partnership to address emerging international demand."

As part of the combined offering, THIS TECHNOLOGY's SwitchStream(TM) alternate content delivery system is integrated with Harmonic's ProStream(R) 9100 high-density stream processor to ensure accurate switching instructions. MVPDs can also use SwitchStream to virtualize content acquisition points, automate management, scheduling and auditing of content switches, and interface with Harmonic's Electra(TM) 9200 universal multiservice encoder to eliminate decoding and re-encoding at regional headends. The solution can be deployed across various distribution platforms, including linear broadcast and OTT, to unify IP transition initiatives for MVPDs.

"The alternate content delivery solution that we have brought to market with THIS TECHNOLOGY is the most efficient and cost-effective solution for service providers operating a centralized headend and multiple regional headends. Furthermore, it provides programmers all around the world with a more advanced solution while simplifying control over content schedules," said Shahar Bar, senior vice president of corporate development at Harmonic. "THIS TECHNOLOGY proved to be a solid partner focused on enhancing the capabilities of our infrastructure solutions. The value of this software collaboration will be further highlighted as the industry transitions toward a virtualized infrastructure with the Harmonic VOS(TM) architecture."

About THIS TECHNOLOGY, Inc.

Founded in 2006, THIS TECHNOLOGY, Inc. provides network software that helps MVPDs and programmers efficiently monetize content on any screen, centralize network operations, address changing ad business models, and support increasing need for regional distribution of video. This includes solutions for VOD, network DVR, IPTV, TV Everywhere, and mobile devices. The company's core products include Trajectory(TM) Dynamic Ad Insertion, SwitchStream(TM) Alternate Content Delivery System, VEX(TM) Manifest Manipulator, and MetaMore(TM) Asset Management. THIS TECHNOLOGY has raised financing from General Catalyst Partners and counts Comcast, Verizon, NBC Universal, and ABC among its customers. It is based in Denver, with offices in New York City and Beijing. For more information, visit www.thistechnology.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. The company's production-ready innovation enables content and service providers to efficiently create, prepare, and deliver differentiated services for television and new media video platforms. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

