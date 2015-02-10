AES Announces Avid CEO Louis Hernandez Jr. as Keynote Speaker at 57th International Conference on the Future of Audio Entertainment Technology

New York, NY — The AES is pleased to announce that Avid Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer Louis Hernandez Jr. will give the keynote speech at the 57th International Conference, taking place in Hollywood, California, March 6-8, 2015. The Conference, being held at the world-famous TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on Hollywood Boulevard, will feature some of the best and brightest in the world of engineering for entertainment production, as the AES holds its first-ever dedicated event on The Future of Audio Entertainment Technology. Hernandez will present his keynote address on March 6, at 8:00 AM.



In his role at Avid – an award-winning, provider of industry-standard audio and video technology used to help creative and media professionals – Hernandez served both as lead Director and member of the Board of Directors for five years before taking on his current role as Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, giving him a unique presence in the industries that directly serve the Sound-for-Picture and Media audience. Hernandez also oversees Avid’s strategic investments in product innovation, solutions, and services that help content creators and media organizations better connect with and inspire their audiences. Avid’s sustaining membership and participation in the AES – combined with Hernandez’s focus and passion for advancing technology initiatives that specifically enable the active collaboration and connection between individuals, teams, and businesses – will offer a unique perspective for the AES 57th Conference keynote address.

“We are very excited to be able to bring Mr. Hernandez on as our keynote speaker for the 57th Conference,” stated AES Executive Director Bob Moses. “To have such an industry leader address our attendees goes hand-in-hand with the top-notch program that Brian McCarty and Sean Olive have put together. Our shared goals and common interests in the advancement of those that engineer and produce today’s entertainment, in all forms, speaks volumes about a bright future ahead. We thank Mr. Hernandez and Avid for their sustaining membership and participation with the AES, and are looking forward to this first-ever AES engagement with Hollywood.”

Early Registration pricing is still available through February 5, and reduced rates apply for AES members.

For information on the AES 57th Conference on The Future of Audio Entertainment Technology, as well as further Registration, Travel and Technical Program information, visit http://www.aes.org/conferences/57/.

