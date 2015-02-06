aQ Broadcast to Feature Powerful Range at NAB 2015

NAB 2015 PREVIEW, BoothN4420– At NAB 2015, aQ Broadcast will feature an integrated range of Newsroom, Scripting, Automation and Media Management software alongside Video Server and Production Suite hardware.

“QNews” provides script and rundown management as well as newsroom automation. “QNet” networked scripting offers a wide range of multi-user, multi-column script production tools.

“QTx” transmission automation software provides an inexpensive solution in environments where output consists of both live and pre-recorded content.

“QMedia” management software provides media management functionality, including ingest, review, deletion, transfer, and proxy handling, including archive and restore.

“aVS Video Servers”scale from entry-level, two-output units to large, flexible and redundant storage and port solutions. aVS firmware options are available for marking, sub-clipping, conforming, transcoding, streaming, transferring and delay looping.

“aPS Production Suite” is an integrated production solution that combines components from a typical studio workflow into a single cost-effective system to enable users to create a complete, scripted television production.

