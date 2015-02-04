NUGEN Audio Announces Major New Release of Loudness Toolkit, Including Upgrades to VisLM, LM-Correct, and ISL

Company's Industry-Leading NLE/DAW Editor-Based Loudness Solution Will Feature Powerful New Workflow Enhancements and a New DynApt(TM) Dynamic Adaptation Extension for LM-Correct

LEEDS, U.K. -- Feb. 4, 2015 -- Following extensive development and consultation with the post-production community, NUGEN Audio today announced Loudness Toolkit 2. Available in April 2015, this will be a significant upgrade for the company's loudness measurement and correction suite. The Loudness Toolkit 2, which will include the VisLM-H meter, LM-Correct quick-fix tool, and ISL true peak limiter, will feature upgrades that make it an even more powerful workflow companion for NLE and DAW users. Within the Loudness Toolkit 2, NUGEN Audio is also making its industry-leading DynApt(TM) dynamic adaptation technology available as a time-saving extension for LM-Correct, enabling streamlined LRA targeting.

"NUGEN Audio's Loudness Toolkit has been widely accepted as a standard for workstation-based loudness metering and correction throughout the film and television industry. With this latest release, we'll provide new and radical time-saving workflow enhancements and broader industry standard compliance," said Jon Schorah, founder and creative director, NUGEN Audio. "Also, the new DynApt extension for LM Correct will bring the huge time-saving benefit of automated dialog clarity preservation to every seat and will make it easier than ever before to repurpose audio dynamics for a specific playout LRA target, such as TV, radio, Internet streaming, or podcast."

Loudness Toolkit 2 includes the following enhancements to the VisLM-Hvisual loudness meter:

* A Timecode and Loudness Profile Memory Functionthat tracks and retains the timecode and loudness profile so that the overall loudness measurement can be updated automatically at any time. This profile can be saved with the session, and re-measuring and rebooting delays are eliminated.

* An all-new Program Loudness Over-dub Mode for enhanced workflow efficiency, which memorizes the program loudness profile so that only changes need to be measured. The changes are then integrated automatically and intelligently with the memorized loudness profile to provide accurate program loudness readings on the fly.

* New zoomable and scrollable history and log file capabilities that allow detailed inspection of the entire file history using customizable parameters. A text file summary can also be created.

* A fully resizable and configurable interface that is now completely adjustable to show exactly what is required with unsurpassed clarity, maximizing precious screen real-estate.

In addition, the Loudness Toolkit 2 includes the following enhancements to the ISLInter Sample Limiter:

* New Intelligent Dynamic Release Modeto enhance algorithm transparency by automatically adjusting to program content in real time.

* User interface workflow and display enhancements, including waveform visualization and innovative new readouts that indicate surround ducking and steering. The UI also now includes horizontal compact view and vertical view modes.

* Advanced Variable Center Channel link settings including new controls to tame steering and ducking and prevent the center channel from driving side channel behavior unpredictably.

In the Loudness Toolkit 2, NUGEN Audio's LM-Correct loudness measurement and correction tool includes the following upgrades:

* Single-click analysis and correctionto uniquely accelerate workflow for every seat, executing loudness analysis and correction at up to 100 times real time.

* Enhanced processing criteria to meet increasingly complex target requirements for today's ever-changing loudness landscape.

* Combined program and short-term or momentary loudness correction that enables simple compliance with new regulations, including the recent supplement for short-form content creations (EBU R128 S1).

* A new LRA targeting option to automatically adjust audio to meet specific LRA targets.

With the release of the Loudness Toolkit 2, NUGEN Audio's market-leading DynApt dynamics adaptation technology will be included as a new extension for LM Correct. Previously only available in the company's LMB Processor for server-side batch file processing, the new DynApt extension places NUGEN Audio's proprietary, highly efficient, and reliable time-saving method of advanced LRA targeting at the fingertips of every editor.

The NUGEN Audio Loudness Toolkit 2, including upgraded versions of VisLM-H, ISL, and LM-Correct, will be available in April 2015. Pricing will be announced at a later date. Clients who have purchased the current version of the Loudness Toolkit, VisLM, ISL, or LM-Correct after Jan. 1, 2015, will receive complimentary upgrades to the new versions. In addition, special pricing will be offered to all current Loudness Toolkit owners upon the release of the Loudness Toolkit 2.

Supported plug-in formats for VisLM-H and ISL include AAX, RTAS, VST2, VST3, and AU. VisLM-H and LM-Correct are also available as stand-alone products and as Avid Audio suite plug-ins.

