Red Giant Releases "Old/New," a New Film Narrated by Patton Oswalt

Portland, OR – February 3, 2015 – Filmmaking and visual effects software company, Red Giant, has released “Old/New” – a new short film directed by Seth Worley and narrated by actor/comedian Patton Oswalt (“Ratatouille,” “Young Adult,” “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “The Goldbergs”). A huge film lover himself, Patton Oswalt recently released his book “Silver Screen Fiend.”

Watch Old/New now here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5hIOwi5Mv8E

Old/New is the story of Drew McHugh, a man whose penchant for the new – new devices, new fashion, new friends – is challenged when he discovers the rustic appeal of old-fashioned things. He quickly becomes obsessed with the reclaimed and well worn – plummeting face-first down the rabbit hole of novelty and nostalgia.

The film is co-written by director Seth Worley and executive producer Aharon Rabinowitz. Together, Seth and Aharon have collaborated on six Red Giant films, including the Webby Award-winning “Plot Device,” as well as the critically-acclaimed films “Tempo” and “Spy Vs. Guy.” The quality of these films has also earned Seth major work outside of Red Giant, directing projects for clients like JJ Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions.

“Seth is a crazy-talented filmmaker,” said Aharon Rabinowitz, who is also Red Giant’s head of marketing. “We love working with him to tell stories that are both fun and visually exciting. He has a unique aesthetic that never disappoints.”

Like its predecessors, “Old/New” is full of visual effects, some obvious, and some very subtle. To help demystify the filmmaking process, Red Giant has also released a behind the scenes mini-documentary that walks viewers through their workflow – writing, art direction, filming, editing, color correction and visual effects.

Watch the behind-the-scenes video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qodbB6gIAic

“Red Giant is a company made up of filmmakers, visual effects artists and people who love telling stories,” said Rabinowitz. “With each film we make, we learn more about the evolving process of filmmaking. It’s an important part of how we’re able to create new tools for filmmakers, and how we’re able to keep the existing ones relevant.”

“Old/New” was created to help show off the power of Red Giant’s filmmaking and visual effects tools, with a focus on the new Magic Bullet Suite 12 – a set of seven tools for color correction, finishing, and film looks for filmmakers. The suite, a mainstay of the broadcast and filmmaking industries, includes Magic Bullet Looks, a color grading tool that is consistently voted the #1 plug-in for editors, year after year, and Colorista III, which gives filmmakers powerful, real-time color correction, directly on the editing timeline.

Magic Bullet Suite 12 also introduces the all-new Magic Bullet Film, a tool that gives digital footage the look of real motion picture film by emulating the photochemical process – from the film negative, to color grading, and finally to the print stock. In fact, with it’s ability to easily give footage a modern or vintage film treatment, Magic Bullet Film was the inspiration for the story in “Old/New.”

“Red Giant is a company that understands filmmakers and values storytelling, and their products really speak to that,” said Worley. “It’s why I've been relying on their tools for years.”

