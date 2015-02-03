NBC Sports to Build Live Super Bowl XLIX Graphics With ChyronHego's Lyric PRO

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- Feb. 1, 2015 -- ChyronHego today announced that NBC Sports will use the next-generation Lyric(TM) PRO graphics creation solution to create on-air graphics during its telecast of Super Bowl XLIX, Feb. 1 in Glendale, Arizona. A total of 10 ChyronHego Lyric PRO-equipped Mosaic(TM) XL graphics systems will be used by the network to enable fast, accurate creation and playout of rich data-driven graphics.

"ChyronHego has been our partner for many years, and the company's powerful graphics solutions have continually given us the flexibility we need to be very creative and to pioneer new concepts in broadcasting," said Matt Celli, director of Gfx integration, data, and technology at NBC Sports Group. "We have worked closely with ChyronHego to make great things happen, and I am confident that this Sunday's broadcast will be a further example of our successful collaboration."

"Today's high-profile live sports telecasts demand both innovation and creativity in drawing viewers into the action," said Sören Kjellin, chief technology officer, ChyronHego. "In addition to providing performance and reliability in the live production environment, our Lyric PRO solution gives NBC Sports powerful yet easy-to-use tools that support engaging storytelling and a memorable presentation of popular sports events."

