iZotope RX 3 Wins NAMM TEC Award for Outstanding Technical Achievement

Cambridge, MA (February 3, 2015) – iZotope’s RX 3 Audio Repair Suite has won the top award for Outstanding Technical Achievement in the category Signal Processing Software at the 30th Annual NAMM Technical Excellence & Creativity Awards. The award ceremony was held on Saturday, January 24 during the NAMM Show in Anaheim, CA.

"We are honored to be the recipient of yet another TEC Award, and we would like to thank the voters for their support," said Rob D’Amico, iZotope’s Product Management Director. "Customer feedback is the most important consideration in our product development. We continuously strive to develop tools that make audio professionals' work faster, easier, and sound better. The TEC Award tells us that we’re on the right track.”

Since the TEC Award nomination period, iZotope has released RX 4, continuing to build on the award-winning standard set by RX 3 and previous generations. RX is used by musicians, post production professionals, audio engineers, and video editors alike to transform previously unusable audio into pristine material for their productions by removing noises, distortion, reverb, and other common audio problems.

“The people and products that were nominated at this year's TEC Awards, especially on this milestone 30th anniversary, deserve our respect and admiration,” said Joe Lamond, president and CEO of NAMM. “And those select few who have gone home with a coveted TEC Award have set a high bar for the industry. These are the tools and sounds that will shape the music we will be listening to for years to come.”

RX 3was nominated for the award by apanel of pro audio and music industry professionals who carefully review products in each category. iZotope also received the coveted TEC award in 2009 for Ozone, their complete mastering system, and in 2014 for Insight, their essential metering suite.

The NAMM TEC Awards are the professional audio and music production industry's most prestigious awards honoring excellence in sound technology and creativity.

Complete information on RX, which is on sale through February 12, 2015, can be found at www.izotope.com/rx.