Success at AES 'Plugfest' Validates Digigram's AES67/RAVENNA Implementation

Interoperability Testing Event Demonstrated That AES67 Standard Provides Real Gains in Interconnecting Standards-Based Equipment

MONTBONNOT, France -- Jan. 27, 2015 --Digigram today announced that it participated in the AES67 interoperability test event held by the AES in cooperation with EBU at the Institut für Rundfunktechnik (IRT) in Munich late in 2014. At this "Plugfest," Digigram and other select vendors demonstrated interoperability between different implementations of AES67-2013 across more than a dozen products. The overwhelming success of the event reinforced the value of both the AES67 standard and the RAVENNA implementation that Digigram has incorporated into its range of IP audio codecs and sound cards.

The AES67 standard enables high-performance synchronous audio-over-IP streaming interoperability between the various IP-based audio networking products available in today's professional marketplace.

"The success of the Plugfest tests not only confirms the practical value and promise of AES67 and AES67-compatible open technology standards such as RAVENNA, but also validates our decision to implement these technologies in our IQOYA product line and sound card offering," said Nicolas Sturmel, PhD., head of research at Digigram. "The adoption of a new standard is a major shift for the industry. Thus, as we move forward into 2015, we expect additional releases of AES67/RAVENNA-enabled solutions, as well as further progress in establishing standards-based workflows that enable our customers to optimize their deployment of these solutions."

Facilitating low-latency synchronous audio distribution over IP infrastructures in radio facilities, RAVENNA enables new levels of performance and flexibility in IP audio transport. Digigram was among the first members of the RAVENNA consortium launched by ALC NetworX in 2010, and the company announced the addition of AES67/RAVENNA connectivity to its IQOYA range of audio-over-IP (AoIP) codecs at the IBC2014 exhibition. Digigram's IQOYA solutions help ease users' migration toward greater use of IP audio within their studios and ultimately facilitate more flexible design of their audio infrastructures by using standard and inexpensive IT equipment.

Announced in March 2014, the LX-IP RAVENNA PCIe sound card represented Digigram's first RAVENNA-enabled product. Featuring ultralow latency down to one audio sample per IP packet, up to 256 RAVENNA I/O channels from multiple RAVENNA streams, and a full MADI interface, the card is ideal for high-density audio production or automation applications in radio and TV broadcast studios. This card has already been adopted by Studer to enable AES67 connectivity to its new CPU-based Infinity Series" broadcast mixing consoles.

Further information about Digigram and the company's products is available at www.digigram.com or by phone at +33 4 76 52 47 47.

# # #

About Digigram

Positioned at the convergence of professional audio and video with IT, Digigram offers IP-based solutions that enable users worldwide to increase their competitiveness through change.

The company's products enable the reliable capture, production, and delivery of high-quality audio and video over IP networks. Its innovative IP audio codecs, professional sound cards, and audio processing software are used by thousands of journalists, broadcasters, and audio engineers worldwide. Digigram's all-IP video product line provides advanced contribution and distribution solutions to broadcast, IPTV, Web TV, and OTT operators. The company also delivers key audio/video technologies and OEM solutions to software vendors and manufacturers.

For more than 25 years, through constant innovation and the development of fruitful partnerships, Digigram has been influential in energizing the industry, raising standards, and pushing forward technological development.

Further information on Digigram and its product portfolio is available at www.digigram.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Digigram/Digigram-IQOYA_LINK_HD_Ravenna_AES67.jpg

Photo Caption: IQOYA *LINK and *LINK/LE Audio-Over-IP Codecs