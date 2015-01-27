SINGAPORE'S NATIONAL PERFORMING ARTS CENTER UPDATES COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEM WITH CLEAR-COM

Clear-Com(r) announced today that Esplanade -Theatres on the Bay,Singapore's national performing arts center enhances their production intercom system with Clear-Com digital solutions. The center upgrades its existing partyline intercom system with the HelixNet Digital Partyline system, as well as installed an Eclipse HX Median and Eclipse HX PiCo Digital Matrix Intercom Systems.



The project was supported by Clear-Com's local partner, Electronics & Engineering Pte Ltd.



Performance communications is an important element in Esplanade's daily operations, ensuring that all show cues are executed accurately on time and that the performances run smoothly.



The existing partyline system was producing constant 'hum' and 'buzz' noises that are inherent in typical analog systems. The noise was audible and at times, affected the quality of some of the quieter performances, so the decision was made to replace the system with a digital solution.



"The improvement in our communication system was immediate. There was no more 'noise' in our intercom system." said Robin Shuttleworth, Technical Manager, The Esplanade Co Ltd. "We chose the new Clear-Com digital system for its clarity and cost-effectiveness, and also because it could run on our existing infrastructure using Ethernet cable. This was crucial to us, as it allowed us to 'recover' intercom points throughout our venues that we otherwise would have had to set up new infrastructure."



The newly installed HelixNet and Eclipse HX system also integrates seamlessly with Esplanade's FreeSpeak wireless intercom system. In combination, the Clear-Com solution enables crisp and clean communication throughout the facility, which comprises the Esplanade Concert Hall, Theatre,Recital Studio and Theatre Studio.



"We are delighted to be able to provide a communications system that the team at Esplanade is pleased with," said Edmund Song, Regional Sales Manager, South Asia Pacific at Clear-Com. "Both the Eclipse HX and HelixNet systems have proven to be very popular with those that require a simple yet effective digital communication system, and the seamless integration between Eclipse and the existing FreeSpeak wireless intercom system provide numerous user benefits for years to come."



"One of the nice things about the HelixNet System is that it allows the end user to choose any two of the four intercom channels to use, with only one mic cable to the belt pack," adds Shuttleworth."The set-up time of the beltpacks has definitely been reduced due to the ease of deployment of the necessary intercom beltpacks throughout the venue for performances."



Clear-Com worked closely with local System Integrators Electronics & Engineering Pte Ltd to install the system. Shuttleworth states, "With the help of Clear-Com staff, we were able to rectify some initial installation issues accurately. This is a testament to their knowledge of the system, as well as their capabilities. We would also like to commend Electronics & Engineering Pte Ltd for their commitment to the project and support that they provided for both Esplanade and Clear-Com during the installation of the new system."



# # #